English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    NHA launches revamped Ayushman Bharat Health Account mobile app

    The National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission scheme has launched a revamped Ayushman Bharat Health Account mobile application.

    PTI
    May 24, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST

    The National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission scheme has launched a revamped Ayushman Bharat Health Account mobile application, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.


    The Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) app, previously known as NDHM Health Records app, which is available on Google Play Store, already has over 4 lakh downloads, it said.


    The updated version of the ABHA app has a new user interface and added functionalities that enable individuals to access their health records anytime and anywhere, the NHA statement said.


    The ABHA mobile application enables an individual to create an easy to remember username that can be linked with the 14-digit randomly generated ABHA number. It also enables the users to link their health records created at Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) compliant health facility and view them on their smartphones, the statement said.


    The app also allows users to upload their health records, such as diagnostic reports, prescriptions, and CoWIN vaccination certificates, to the ABDM-compliant health lockers and share those through the network.

    Close

    Related stories


    The app also allows users to upload their health records, such as diagnostic reports, prescriptions, and CoWIN vaccination certificates, to the ABDM-compliant health lockers and share those through the network.


    Additionally, ABHA mobile application has new functionalities that allow one to edit a profile, and link and unlink ABHA number with ABHA address. Other functionalities such as login via face authentication, fingerprint, biometric and the ability to scan a QR code at the counter of an ABDM-compliant facility for express registration shall be released soon, the statement said.

    Elaborating on the app, Dr R S Sharma, CEO, of NHA said, "The ABHA app will be instrumental in helping citizens to create their longitudinal health records. They can access their health records with the help of their ABHA address in seconds which will empower them in many ways." "It will enable them to save their health history on a single platform and access or share those anytime and anywhere without a worry of losing them. This digitization of data exchange will ensure better clinical decision-making and continuum of care," Sharma added.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Ayushman Bharat #CoWIN #Current Afffairs #National Health Authority
    first published: May 24, 2022 12:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.