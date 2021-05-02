MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Youth Congress leader answers SOS call for oxygen by New Zealand High Commission

On May 1, the youth congress leader had also posted a video of his team delivering oxygen cylinders at the Embassy of the Philippines in New Delhi.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 11:45 AM IST
Srinivas B V's team delivering oxygen cylinders at the New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi [Image: Twitter/@srinivasiyc]

Srinivas B V's team delivering oxygen cylinders at the New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi [Image: Twitter/@srinivasiyc]


The New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi posted an SOS call on Twitter asking for an oxygen cylinder tagging Srinivas B V, the President of the Youth wing of Congress. However, the tweet was later deleted.

image

Following the tweet, Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor expressed sadness over the High Commission turning to "the youth leader of an Opposition party to solve a problem the inept government cannot," He added that Srinivas B V would do it but also asked a question.

"Where is the ruling party at the state or the Centre?"

Later, another tweet was put out by the New Zealand High Commission, clarifying the deleted tweet.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

"We are trying all sources to arrange for oxygen cylinders urgently and our appeal has unfortunately been misinterpreted, for which we are sorry," it said.

In a prompt reaction, the youth congress leader's team reached the High Commission with oxygen cylinders. The official Twitter handle of Srinivas posted photos and video of his team carrying the cylinders inside the High Commission building.

On May 1, the youth congress leader had also posted a video of his team delivering oxygen cylinders at the Embassy of the Philippines in New Delhi.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Congress #coronavirus #oxygen cylinder #Shashi Tharoor
first published: May 2, 2021 11:24 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.