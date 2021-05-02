Youth Congress leader answers SOS call for oxygen by New Zealand High Commission

Srinivas B V's team delivering oxygen cylinders at the New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi [Image: Twitter/@srinivasiyc]

The New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi posted an SOS call on Twitter asking for an oxygen cylinder tagging Srinivas B V, the President of the Youth wing of Congress. However, the tweet was later deleted.

Following the tweet, Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor expressed sadness over the High Commission turning to "the youth leader of an Opposition party to solve a problem the inept government cannot," He added that Srinivas B V would do it but also asked a question.

"Where is the ruling party at the state or the Centre?"

Later, another tweet was put out by the New Zealand High Commission, clarifying the deleted tweet.

We are trying all sources to arrange for oxygen cylinders urgently and our appeal has unfortunately been misinterpreted, for which we are sorry.

— NZ in India (@NZinIndia) May 2, 2021

In a prompt reaction, the youth congress leader's team reached the High Commission with oxygen cylinders. The official Twitter handle of Srinivas posted photos and video of his team carrying the cylinders inside the High Commission building.



Update- New Zealand high commission opened gates of the embassy and accepted cylinders. Also, they thanked the #SOSIYC team for this quick relief as patient inside embassy was critically ill. https://t.co/BzGwj0wm0q pic.twitter.com/vu6TUhD1r8 — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) May 2, 2021





#SOSIYC members at Embassy of the Philippines in New Delhi. @indembmanila pic.twitter.com/IkvcKAtdR3

— Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) May 1, 2021

On May 1, the youth congress leader had also posted a video of his team delivering oxygen cylinders at the Embassy of the Philippines in New Delhi.