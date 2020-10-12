NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: NTA likely to annouce NEET exam result today; check details on ntaneet.ac.in

NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test or NEET 2020 results today (October 12). The NEET Results 2020 will be made available for students through an activated link on the NTA’s official website ntaneet.nic.in along with the final answer key and NEET cut-off. After the declaration of NEET 2020 result, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will conduct NEET counselling for the 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) seats. Reservation for the 85 percent seat quota seats is subject to policies of each state. The NEET 2020 was held on September 13, 2020, after delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and saw turn out of around 85-90 percent of the 15.97 lakh registered candidates. Meanwhile, those who missed out on the exam due to positive COVID test, will be allowed to attempt the exam at a later date (not yet announced), as per a News18 report.Here is how you can check your results:
>> Visit to the official NTA NEET websites: ntaneet.nic.in OR nta.ac.in
>> Once on the website, look for the activated NEET Results link
>> Clicking the link will redirect you to the login page
>> Fill in appropriate login details (roll number on admit card, date of birth, etc.,) and click submit
>> Once submitted, you will be redirected to the results display
>> Download your results for future reference and for application purposes
>> You can also take a print out of the results sheet for safekeeping and record.
NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: Nalin Khandelwal was last year's topper
Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan topped NEET result 2019 by scoring 701 marks out of the total 720 marks. Five other students from Rajasthan also made it to the top 50 list. Overall, Rajasthan was the best-performing state in the NEET exam result last year.
NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: Soyeb Aftab with 720 marks
NEET 2020 Results have not been announced as yet but we may know who the topper is. Based on the final answer keys and OMR Sheets, Allen Career Institute has claimed that its student, Soyeb Aftab has topped the NEET 2020 exam with perfect 720 score.
NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: Over 2 lakh from Maharashtra
Six states had over one lakh candidates each in NEET 2020, together accounting for over half the total number of NEET exam-takers. These are the states:
Maharashtra: 2,28,914
Uttar Pradesh: 1,66,582
Karnataka: 1,19,587
Tamil Nadu: 1,17,990
Kerala: 1,15,959
Rajasthan: 1,08,537
NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: NEET 2020 result date, time not confirmed
NEET 2020 Result date and time is not confirmed. As per past trends, the NEET result is usually released after 1 month of the examination date. Basis the past trends, many media reports have suggested that the NEET 2020 Result would be released on October 12. These dates, though probable, are not confirmed as yet.
NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: NEET 2020 was held on September 13, 2020
The NEET 2020 was held on September 13, 2020, after delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and saw turn out of around 85-90 percent of the 15.97 lakh registered candidates. Meanwhile, those who missed out on the exam due to positive COVID test, will be allowed to attempt the exam at a later date (not yet announced), as per a News18 report.
NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: Here are the reservation criteria
After the declaration of NEET 2020 result, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will conduct NEET counselling for the 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) seats. Reservation for the 85 percent seat quota seats is subject to policies of each state.
NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: NEET result 2020 likely to be announced today