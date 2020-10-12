NEET Result 2020: When and where to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test or NEET 2020 results on October 12.

The NEET Results 2020 will be made available for students through an activated link on the NTA’s official website ntaneet.nic.in along with the final answer key and NEET cut-off.

Here is how you can check your results:

>> Visit to the official NTA NEET websites: ntaneet.nic.in OR nta.ac.in

>> Once on the website, look for the activated NEET Results link

>> Clicking the link will redirect you to the login page

>> Fill in appropriate login details (roll number on admit card, date of birth, etc.,) and click submit

>> Once submitted, you will be redirected to the results display

>> Download your results for future reference and for application purposes

>> You can also take a print out of the results sheet for safekeeping and record

After the declaration of NEET 2020 result, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will conduct NEET counselling for the 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) seats. Reservation for the 85 percent seat quota seats is subject to policies of each state.

The NEET 2020 was held on September 13, 2020, after delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and saw turn out of around 85-90 percent of the 15.97 lakh registered candidates.

Meanwhile, those who missed out on the exam due to positive COVID test, will be allowed to attempt the exam at a later date (not yet announced), as per a News18 report.