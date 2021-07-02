Needle-free, three doses—here’s all you need to know about Zydus Cadila’s COVID jab

Zydus Cadila is also “evaluating” a two-dose regimen using 3 mg/dose wherein results were found to be equivalent to the current three-dose regimen. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Zydus Cadila on July 1 said it has sought the Drugs Controller General of India's nod for emergency use authorisation (EUA) of its three-dose COVID-19 vaccine ‘ZyCoV-D’.

The company conducted clinical trials of ZyCoV-D at over 50 centres in India, making it the largest such trial in the country. The volunteers included around 1,000 teenagers aged 12-18, the first vaccine trial for adolescents in India.

Zydus Cadila has said it plans to manufacture 10-12 crore doses annually.

As the world’s first ‘Plasmid DNA’ COVID-19 vaccine, Cadila Healthcare Managing Director Sharvil Patel said this “breakthrough marks a key milestone in scientific innovation and advancement in technology”.

Here is all you need to know about ZyCoC-D:

The vaccine

- ZyCoV-D is the world’s first ‘plasmid DNA’ vaccine against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

- As a plasmid DNA vaccine, it is the first such vaccine for human use. Patel, in the company filing, said the vaccine “has proven its safety and efficacy profile” against COVID-19.

- Zydus Cadila is believed to have invested around Rs 400 crore-500 crore in developing the vaccine.

Technology

- ZyCoV-D consists of the genetic material of SARS-CoV-2 proteins, which instruct human cells to make SARS-CoV2 antigen, eliciting an immune response.

- The vaccine can be stored at 2-8 degrees temperature, making it conducive for Indian cold-chain conditions.

- It is delivered through the intradermal route (between the layers of the skin), which makes its administration much easier compared to other vaccines, which are based on intramuscular route.

- A big advantage that Cadila has is that DNA vaccines are theoretically easy to redesign against a mutating virus.

Trial Data

- The company conducted clinical trials of ZyCoV-D involving volunteers at more than 50 sites, making it the largest such trial in the country.

- ZyCoV-D has exhibited robust immunogenicity and tolerability and safety profile in the adaptive Phase I/II clinical trials carried out earlier.

- Phase I/II and Phase III clinical trials have been monitored by an independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB), the company said.

- The Phase-3 clinical trials alone had over 28,000 volunteers from across India and was done amid the second COVID-19 wave thus “reaffirming” the vaccine’s efficacy against the new mutant strains, especially the delta variant, the company said.

- It was also the first time that a COVID vaccine trial in India involved 12-18 age group.

- The vaccine was found to be “safe and very well tolerated” by this age group.

- In the interim analysis, the company found the primary efficacy of the vaccine to be 66.6 percent against symptomatic RT-PCR positive cases.

- After a third dose, it found “no moderate cases of COVID-19” suggesting 100 percent efficacy against moderate disease.

- It also found no severe cases or deaths due to COVID-19 occurred after administration of the second dose of the vaccine.

Doses

- The three-dose vaccine course is delivered through a needle-free applicator called PharmaJet to ensure painless intradermal vaccine delivery.

- Zydus Cadila is also “evaluating” a two-dose regimen using 3 mg/dose wherein results were found to be equivalent to the current three-dose regimen.

Manufacturing

- The company on July 1 said that it plans to roll out the vaccine in 45-60 days, subject to regulatory approvals and manufacturing scale-up.

- The company will build a new facility to manufacture this vaccine by the end of July and start producing ZyCoV-D “at scale” with a run-rate of “around 1 crore doses per month from mid-August”.

- Besides this, it can produce four to five lakh doses at its old facilities.

- Zydus Cadila has said it plans to manufacture 10-12 crore doses annually.

- The company is also looking at possible tie-ups with partners to add another 60-70 million doses, with a target production capacity of 200 million doses.

- Cadila said scaling up “will not be a big challenge” as the vaccine “does not use a live virus and thus requires just Biosafety Level (BSL)-1, besides being easily replicable”.

- When asked about exports Patel said this won’t be “in the near term … as the company does not have sufficient quantities to supply to other countries … and is currently only focusing on making doses available for India”.

Approval

- Zydus Cadila on July 1 said that it has approached the DCGI for EUA of its three-dose COVID-19 vaccine ‘ZyCoV-D’.

- The Centre had on June 27 in an affidavit told the Supreme Court that COVID-19 vaccines, including Zydus Cadila’s candidate, “will be available for 12-18 age group soon, subject to the statutory permissions”.