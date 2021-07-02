Coronavirus News Live Updates: India's medical infrastructure well prepared to deal with possible third COVID wave, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India's medical infrastructure well prepared to deal with possible third COVID wave, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
India has ramped up its medical infrastructure and is well prepared to deal with the situation if there is a third wave of COVID-19, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, adding that enhanced revenue collection would help in meeting the challenges. Speaking at the India Global Forum, she also said with economic activity picking up, the government's planned CPSE privatisation drive is on course.
"... No one wishes a third wave but on the infrastructure, medical infrastructure, I think we have given that kind of attention... we have announced different measures to improve on the medical infrastructure, in tier II, tier III cities and not just those in metropolitan towns. "The ramping up of medical infrastructure, looking at different segments of the population, looking at children, is happening at good speed. God forbid, if there is a third wave, we are medical infrastructure wise well prepared," she said. Announcing fresh stimulus measures earlier this week, Sitharaman had said additional funding of Rs 23,220 crore would be given to states for setting up of paediatric care and beds in hospitals.