MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
July 02, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India's medical infrastructure well prepared to deal with possible third COVID wave, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Coronavirus News Live Updates: As many as 19,21,450 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 41,20,21,494.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India saw a single day rise of 48,786 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,04,11,634, while the national recovery rate improved to 96.97 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,99,459 with 1,005 fresh fatalities. According to the data published at 7 am, cumulatively
33.57 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. The active cases have further declined to 5,23,257 comprising 1.72 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.97 percent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.54 percent . It has been less than five percent for 24 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.64 percent. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 49th consecutive day.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,94,88,918, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.31 percent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
  • July 02, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India's medical infrastructure well prepared to deal with possible third COVID wave, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    India has ramped up its medical infrastructure and is well prepared to deal with the situation if there is a third wave of COVID-19, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, adding that enhanced revenue collection would help in meeting the challenges. Speaking at the India Global Forum, she also said with economic activity picking up, the government's planned CPSE privatisation drive is on course.

    "... No one wishes a third wave but on the infrastructure, medical infrastructure, I think we have given that kind of attention... we have announced different measures to improve on the medical infrastructure, in tier II, tier III cities and not just those in metropolitan towns. "The ramping up of medical infrastructure, looking at different segments of the population, looking at children, is happening at good speed. God forbid, if there is a third wave, we are medical infrastructure wise well prepared," she said. Announcing fresh stimulus measures earlier this week, Sitharaman had said additional funding of Rs 23,220 crore would be given to states for setting up of paediatric care and beds in hospitals.

  • July 02, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 66 new infections, 82 recoveries recorded in Nagaland on July 1

    Eighty-two patients recovered from COVID-19 while 66 more people tested positive for the infection in Nagaland on Thursday when a 10-day unlock began in the state after over a month-and-half lockdown, a health official said. The number of active cases now stands at 1,321 while the caseload has gone up to 25,305.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 02, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Sydney braces for rise in COVID-19 cases as Delta outbreak worsens

    Australia's most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), on Friday warned residents to brace an increase in COVID-19 infections over the next few days as it reported the biggest daily rise in locally acquired cases recorded so far this year. Country-wide, Australia is fighting outbreaks of the highly infections Delta variant simultaneously in three state capital cities, meaning nearly half of all Australians are currently under strict orders to stay at home.

    NSW capital Sydney, Australia's largest city and home to a fifth of the country's 25 million population, is half-way through a two-week lockdown imposed in a bid to contain the Delta variant. Thirty-one local cases were reported in NSW on Friday, so far the biggest daily rise in cases during the latest outbreak and for 2021. Total infections have grown to more than 200 since the first case was detected more than two weeks ago.

    "We are anticipating there could be an increase in numbers over the next few days, then hopefully early next week we should see the impact of the lockdown really turning and having a positive impact," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. Queensland officials said lockdown rules will be eased in parts of Queensland from Friday, although they have been extended in state capital Brisbane and a neighbouring region for another day after three new cases were reported.

    Stay-at-home orders in Perth and Darwin, the capital city of the Northern Territory, will be reviewed on Friday. NSW's warning about a rise in cases comes as Australia's national cabinet met on Friday amid calls from states to limit the numbers of international arrivals until the country reaches high vaccination coverage.

  • July 02, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbai reports 661 cases, 21 deaths; June tally down to 21,811 from 57,627 in May

    Mumbai logged 661 new coronavirus infections and 21 fresh fatalities on Thursday, while 489 patients recovered from the infection, the city civic body said. In June, Mumbai reported 21,811 new COVID-19 cases and 567 fatalities, a significant drop from 57,627 infections and 1,723 deaths recorded in May, as per BMC data, indicating the second wave of the pandemic is ebbing in the metropolis.

    With the addition of 661 new infections, the tally of COVID-19 cases jumped to 7,22,879, while the death toll increased to 15,472 after 21 more patients succumbed to the infection, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data. The city has registered a marginal drop in new COVID-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Wednesday when the case tally stood at 692 and the deaths at 25.

  • July 02, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Punjab adds 290 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

    Punjab recorded 290 fresh COVID-19 cases on July 1 taking the state’s infection tally to 5,95,899 while 15 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,072, according to the health bulletin. Amritsar reported the maximum fresh cases at 37, followed by 32 in Mohali, and 27 in Bathinda. The latest deaths were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Barnala, and Fazilka. There are 2,961 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab. While 105 critical patients are on ventilator support, 334 critical patients and 1,471 others are on oxygen support, the state health bulletin added.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 02, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Lawyers' body to provide financial aid to Covid-affected members

    The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) has decided to implement a pandemic relief scheme to provide ex-gratia financial assistance to its members who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19, including the death of an advocate or a family member. According to a statement issued by the DHCBA, the ex-gratia amount will be provided to the deserving members falling in certain categories.

    Under the scheme, which has come into effect from July 1, ex-gratia amount of Rs 1.5 lakh will be given in case of demise of a member due to COVID-19, to his or her kin. An amount of Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 would also be given to the members of the association who have lost an immediate family member or undergone hospitalisation due to COVID-19.

  • July 02, 2021 / 07:02 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Jharkhand prepares COVID-19 warriors to contain any possible third wave

    Recognising the crucial role played by the ground-level health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jharkhand government in collaboration with HDFC bank and a social organisation is imparting special training to a band of 90 women as part of preparation against the anticipated third wave of the pandemic. Under the initiative 'Parivartan’ -- a collaboration among the Jharkhand government, the Prejha Foundation, and HDFC Bank -- health workers, ANMs, and others are receiving appropriate training across the state, the state government said in a statement released on July 1. Retired Indian Army doctors and health professionals are also providing training to the Jharkhand health workers.

  • July 02, 2021 / 07:01 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread at least across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 18.10 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.