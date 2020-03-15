App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2020 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCLAT to have a bench at Chennai, Govt issues notification

The Chennai-based bench would hear the appeals against the orders of the benches of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) having jurisdiction of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Lakshadweep and Puducherry, the notification said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) is being constituted in Chennai to handle matters arising from Southern states. The government has notified the constitution of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, Chennai Bench, which will come into effect from March 18, 2020.

"The Bench of the NCLAT at New Delhi shall be known as the Principal Bench of the NCLAT which shall continue to hear appeals other than those in the jurisdiction of Chennai Bench of the NCLAT," it said adding ”This notification shall come into force with effect from the 18th March, 2020.”

The NCLAT was constituted under Section 410 of the Companies Act, 2013 for hearing appeals against the orders of National Company Law Tribunal(s) (NCLT), with effect from June 1, 2016.

It is also appellate tribunal for hearing appeals against the orders passed by NCLT under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Besides, it is also the Appellate Tribunal to hear and dispose of appeals against any direction issued or decision made or order passed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Last week, the government appointed Justice Bansi Lal Bhat as the officiating chairperson of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). Incumbent chairperson Justice Sudhansu Jyoti Mukhopadhaya retired on Friday.

Besides, it has also strengthened the number of judges by appointing more members for the appellate tribunal.

In a separate notification, the government informed to appoint Justice Anant Bijay Singh as judicial member and Shreesha Merla and Alok Srivastava as technical members of the appellate tribunal.

After this, the number of members has gone up to 11, which includes Judicial and Technical Members of the appellate tribunal.

First Published on Mar 15, 2020 02:33 pm

tags #Business #India #NCLAT

