National award winning Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away aged 71

Noted choreographer Saroj Khan has passed away at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest, media reports suggest.

Saroj Khan was battling ill health since the past few days. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai on June 20 after complaining of breathlessness.



Veteran choreographer #SarojKhan passes away at 71 due to a sudden cardiac arrest. #RIPSarojKhan pic.twitter.com/c3rkbhvTXz

Lately her son Raju Khan had confirmed about her well-being.

Her career spanned over 40 years where she choreographed over 2,000 songs.

Saroj Khan received the National Award for Best Choreography, three times for Devdas (2003), Sringaram (2006) and Jab We Met (2008).

Saroj Khan started off as a child artist aged just 3 in a film called Nazrana.

Khan, known as 'Masterji' across Bollywood, last worked in the film Kalank for a song, where she choreographed Madhuri Dixit.

Tributes have started to pour in for the acclaimed choreographer.

Actor Akshay Kumar said that she made dance look easy.



Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2020





#RIP SAROJI YOU WILL BE MISSED .... big loss to dance fraternity ..... pic.twitter.com/1Kv5B6CpKv

