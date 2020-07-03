App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

National award winning Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away aged 71

Saroj Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai on June 24 after complaining of breathlessness.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Noted choreographer Saroj Khan has passed away at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest, media reports suggest.

Saroj Khan was battling ill health since the past few days. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai on June 20 after complaining of breathlessness.

Lately her son Raju Khan had confirmed about her well-being.

Close

Her career spanned over 40 years where she choreographed over 2,000 songs.

related news

Saroj Khan received the National Award for Best Choreography, three times for Devdas (2003), Sringaram (2006) and Jab We Met (2008).

Saroj Khan started off as a child artist aged just 3 in a film called Nazrana.

Khan, known as 'Masterji' across Bollywood, last worked in the film Kalank for a song, where she choreographed Madhuri Dixit.

Tributes have started to pour in for the acclaimed choreographer.

Actor Akshay Kumar said that she made dance look easy.

Choreographer Remo D'Souza also tweeted to send his condolences.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 06:58 am

tags #India #Saroj Khan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.