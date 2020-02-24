Namaste Trump event: Trust between India, US 'historic' in past few years, says PM Modi at Motera Stadium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 said the trust between the United States and India has been "historic" in the past few years and that US President Donald Trump has not just honoured India, but also Indians in the US.

"The trust between India and US in the past few years is historic. I have seen this trust deepen during my visits. When I had met Trump for the first time, he had said India has a true friend in White House," PM Modi said while thanking Trump for his address during the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad's Motera stadium.

"Thank you, President Trump... what you have said about India and its greats... about India and its history and culture, I thank you for the acknowledgement," PM Modi said while addressing the over 1.25 lakh strong crowd at the stadium.

"India now not only has the largest cricket stadium, but also has the largest healthcare scheme," PM Modi said, adding that he is glad that the US has become a "trustworthy partner".

"US is India's largest export partner, we have the most number of military exercise with the US," PM Modi said, adding that US is also "India's biggest partner in Research and Development".

"We are inspired by a long term vision, our cooperation will grow and we will fulfil the dreams of our nation," PM Modi said. During his speech, the prime minister added that the two countries are together in the "fight against terror".

Earlier, while welcoming President Trump to the event, PM Modi had said that a "new history" is being created.

"Visit of President Trump to India with his family shows strong ties between India and the US," PM Modi said. "Welcome to world's biggest democracy," the prime minister had added.