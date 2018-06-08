App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi meets Delhi Bishop under BJP's contact campaign

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today called on Bishop of Delhi Warris K Masih at his residence here as part of the BJP's 'contact for support' campaign ahead of 2019 general elections and shared the achievements of Modi government in the last four years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

He termed the response of the Christian leader as "positive".

He termed the response of the Christian leader as “positive”.

Naqvi said the Modi government was committed to inclusive growth and would continue to work in that direction in future.

Bishop Waris Masih said the Christian community appreciates the work done, especially for minorities, by the Modi government in the last four years, and extended best wishes to the government for working towards ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas' (together with all, development for all).

Prominent people from various Christian educational institutions, Churches and social field were also present during the meeting.

The Christian delegation gave various suggestions related to socio-economic and educational empowerment, including employment oriented skill development of the Christian community, a ministry official said.

The meeting came in the backdrop of controversies over letters by Delhi Archbishop Anil Coutos and Archbishop of Goa and Daman Father Filipe Neri Ferrao to Christians.

In his letter, Coutos had said that a “turbulent political atmosphere” posed a threat to India's democratic principles and secular fabric.

Ferrao wrote: “Today, our Constitution is in danger (and that is) the reason why most of the people are living in insecurity.”

Ferrao's office later suggested that he was expressing his “anxiety to his own people”, but insisted that the remarks were not against any political party or government.

Reacting to the letter, Naqvi had asserted that minorities in India were well protected and nobody should issue “fatwas and farmaans (diktats) ”.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 08:30 pm

