App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 09:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

MP govt rubbishes reports of COVID-19 found in chicken

It has also made it clear that consumption of chicken was completely safe and does not cause infection.

PTI

The Animal Husbandry Department of Madhya Pradesh has termed as "baseless" the reports doing rounds on social media that coronavirus was found in chicken in some poultry farms in the state.

It has also made it clear that consumption of chicken was completely safe and does not cause infection.

The department issued this clarification after a news report was circulated on social media, which claimed that the health department has tested poultry chicken in some districts in the state and found them coronavirus infected.

Close

"Director of the animal husbandry department, R K Rokde, citing a letter issued by the state health department in this regard, has refuted the claim made in the news report that coronavirus was found in chicken," a Public Relations Department official said.

related news

According to the official, Rokde has made it clear that the consumption of poultry products was completely safe.

"The animal husbandry department said that this news is completely misleading and baseless. No guidelines or warning letters have been issued by the health department regarding chicken or closure of poultry farms," the official added.

The news report had claimed that sampling of poultry birds for coronavirus was done by the health department in Bhopal, Gwalior, Dewas, Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Badnagar, Sehore, Barwani and Mhow.

"However, Rokde has said that no such sampling was carried out at any place in the state and no sign of coronavirus infection was spotted among the poultry birds so far," the official said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 20, 2020 09:45 am

tags #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Centre asks states to strictly follow home-isolation guidelines to curb COVID-19 spread

Centre asks states to strictly follow home-isolation guidelines to curb COVID-19 spread

11 new COVID-19 fatalities in Bengal take death toll to 529; total tally of cases 13,090

11 new COVID-19 fatalities in Bengal take death toll to 529; total tally of cases 13,090

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Delhi record 3,137 fresh COVID cases, total crosses 53,000

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Delhi record 3,137 fresh COVID cases, total crosses 53,000

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.