English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

More Cooch Behar-like killings possible if 'naughty boys' try to take law into their hands: Dilip Ghosh

'Naughty boys received bullets at Sitalkuchi. If anyone dares to take the law into his hands, this will happen to him also,' Ghosh said without elaborating on the phrase 'naughty boys'.

PTI
April 11, 2021 / 09:53 PM IST

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday courted fresh controversy by saying that more Cooch Behar-like killings may happen in the next phase of assembly elections if "naughty boys like the ones who died in Sitalkuchi" try to take the law into their hands.

Strongly reacting to the BJP leader's statement, TMC demanded his arrest while the CPI(M) said the comment "unmasks the saffron party's fascist face".

"Naughty boys received bullets at Sitalkuchi. If anyone dares to take the law into his hands, this will happen to him also," Ghosh said without elaborating on the phrase 'naughty boys'.

"The naughty boys, who had presumed that the rifles of the central forces were just for a show during election duty, will not dare repeat the same mistake after seeing what happened in Sitalkuchi," he said, while addressing an election rally at Baranagar in North 24 Parganas district.

Four persons died as CISF personnel opened fire after some people "attempted to snatch their rifles" while voting was underway in Sitalkuchi assembly constituency area in the fourth phase on Saturday.

Close

Related stories

"On April 17 (date of fifth phase of polling) as well, the central forces will be at the booths. Sitalkuchi-like incidents may happen if people try to take the law into their hands," he said.

His comment triggered protest with TMC demanding his immediate arrest.

"We demand his immediate arrest for making such an inflammatory statement which will encourage trigger happy forces and threaten the safety of voters," TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy told reporters.

Left Front leader Sujan Chakraborty, also the CPI(M) candidate in the Jadavpur seat, said, "Dilip Ghosh is making irresponsible statements. His comment unmasks the fascist face of the BJP."

Ghosh had earlier made several controversial statements, triggering political storms and public outrage.
PTI
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #BJP #Cooch Behar #Dilip Ghosh #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Apr 11, 2021 09:52 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.