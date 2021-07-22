Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm after uproar by Opposition

July 22, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST

COVID-19 management for four hours on July 20. The session will resume on July 22 after a day’s break on account of Eid-ul-Azha. The Opposition alleges that the Centre lied about the deaths that happened due to the lack of oxygen. The row erupted after the Centre informed Parliament that no deaths due to lack of oxygen in the second wave of COVID-9 were reported by states. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra defended the government saying that the Centre’s reply was based on the figures provided by states and Union Territories as health is a state subject. The ‘Pegasus Project’ reports are likely to come up in Parliament today. The Congress has already demanded a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee in the row that involves alleged compromise of phone data belonging to at least 300 Indians, including senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, two union ministers and election strategist Prashant Kishor, among others. The government rejected allegations of snooping on politicians, journalists and others, using Pegasus software, and asserted that illegal surveillance was not possible with checks and balances in the country's laws. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was reportedly one of the potential targets of 'Pegasus' snooping before joining the Union Cabinet, is expected to make a statement on the matter in the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm. The Monsoon Session, to be held until August 13, will have a total of 19 sittings. Both houses – the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha – will remain functional. The Centre has listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session. The session is the first after the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave wrecked havoc in the country. The Opposition has planned to corner the government on issues ranging from its handling of pandemic's second wave, rising petrol and diesel prices and the farmers' protest.

Both Houses are set for a stormy sitting today as Opposition parties plan to corner the Centre on host of issues. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were disrupted on the first two days of the session on July 19 and July 20 by the Opposition members’ protest. While the Lok Sabha couldn’t do business on both days, Rajya Sabha members discussed