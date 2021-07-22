MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
July 22, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm after uproar by Opposition

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was reportedly one of the potential targets of 'Pegasus' snooping before joining the Union Cabinet, will make a statement in the Rajya Sabha

Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates: Both Houses are set for a stormy sitting today as Opposition parties plan to corner the Centre on host of issues. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were disrupted on the first two days of the session on July 19 and July 20 by the Opposition members’ protest. While the Lok Sabha couldn’t do business on both days, Rajya Sabha members discussed
COVID-19 management for four hours on July 20. The session will resume on July 22 after a day’s break on account of Eid-ul-Azha. The Opposition alleges that the Centre lied about the deaths that happened due to the lack of oxygen. The row erupted after the Centre informed Parliament that no deaths due to lack of oxygen in the second wave of COVID-9 were reported by states. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra defended the government saying that the Centre’s reply was based on the figures provided by states and Union Territories as health is a state subject. The ‘Pegasus Project’ reports are likely to come up in Parliament today. The Congress has already demanded a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee in the row that involves alleged compromise of phone data belonging to at least 300 Indians, including senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, two union ministers and election strategist Prashant Kishor, among others. The government rejected allegations of snooping on politicians, journalists and others, using Pegasus software, and asserted that illegal surveillance was not possible with checks and balances in the country's laws. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was reportedly one of the potential targets of 'Pegasus' snooping before joining the Union Cabinet, is expected to make a statement on the matter in the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm. The Monsoon Session, to be held until August 13, will have a total of 19 sittings. Both houses – the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha – will remain functional. The Centre has listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session. The session  is the first after the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave wrecked havoc in the country. The Opposition has planned to corner the government on issues ranging from its handling of pandemic's second wave, rising petrol and diesel prices and the farmers' protest.
  • July 22, 2021 / 12:16 PM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm

    Lok Sabha was once again adjourned amid sloganeering by Opposition members. The House will meet again at 2 pm. Earlier Rajya Sabha was also adjourned because of the protests by the members. 

  • July 22, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

    Rajya Sabha has once again been adjourned amid uproar by Opposition members on host of issues. The House will resume at 2 pm

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 22, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | We are ready to discuss farm laws point-wise : Narendra Singh Tomar

    Country has witnessed that these farm laws are beneficial & are in favour of farmers. We have had discussions about these laws. If they express their issues with the laws point-wise, we can discuss it: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

  • July 22, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Rahul Gandhi protests over farm laws

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with party members of parliament, staged a protest  in front of Gandhi Statue, over the three farm laws. The Delhi government has allowed protesting farmers to demonstrate at Jantar Mantar from today. 

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Rahul Gandhi protests over farm laws Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with party members of parliament, staged a protest  in front of Gandhi Statue, over the three farm laws. The Delhi government has allowed protesting farmers to demonstrate at Jantar Mantar from today. 
  • July 22, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

     Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar by the Opposition members. 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 22, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha adjourned for an hour

    Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned for one hour amid protests by opposition MPs 

  • July 22, 2021 / 10:59 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Binoy Viswam moves notice of breach of privilege against MOS Health Dr Bharati Pawar

    CPI MP Binoy Viswam moves notice of breach of privilege against MOS Health Dr Bharati Pawar in Rajya Sabha. The Rajya Sabha MP has accused the minister of misleading the house on oxygen related deaths during COVID-19.

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Binoy Viswam moves notice of breach of privilege against MOS Health Dr Bharati Pawar CPI MP Binoy Viswam moves notice of breach of privilege against MOS Health Dr Bharati Pawar in Rajya Sabha. The Rajya Sabha MP has accused the minister of misleading the house on oxygen related deaths during COVID-19.
  • July 22, 2021 / 10:49 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | The Opposition alleges that the Centre lied about the deaths that happened due to the lack of oxygen. The row erupted after the Centre informed Parliament that no deaths due to lack of oxygen in the second wave of COVID-9 were reported by states. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra defended the government saying that the Centre’s reply was based on the figures provided by states and Union Territories as health is a state subject.

  • July 22, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were disrupted on the first two days of the session on July 19 and July 20 by the Opposition members’ protest. While the Lok Sabha couldn’t do business on both days, Rajya Sabha members discussed COVID-19 management for four hours on July 20. The session will resume on July 22 after a day’s break on account of Eid-ul-Azha.

  • July 22, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Both Houses are set for a stormy sitting today as Opposition parties plan to corner the Centre on host of issues. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.

  • ADVERTISEMENT

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.