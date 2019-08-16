Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #68: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Subrata Dass @moneycontrolcom 1/34 Q1. S was supposed to be the Time Man of the year for 1982. But due to an interview that M conducted with a school girlfriend of S, came the knowledge of the presence of an unacknowledged child. This led to C becoming the Time Man of the year in 1982. S, who had liaised with M to write the early history of his company A, saw this as a betrayal and banished M from ever working in. M was recently in news for having sponsored the famous prize B. Identify all. (Image: Facebook) 2/34 Answer: Steve Jobs – S, Michael Moritz – M, Apple – A Booker Prize – B, Computer – C (Image: Reuters) 3/34 Q2. This is one of the most expensive wines in the world and is named after a solitary pine tree that grows near the winery. It was recently in the news when a waiter at a restaurant had mistakenly provided this wine, which cost £ 4500 on the menu, instead of the Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande 2001, a Pauillac wine, worth £260. Identify this wine. (Image: Reuters) 4/34 Answer: Le Pin Pomerol 5/34 Q3. The logo of X shows a mash paddle and a bishop's crozier. The first is a tribute to all the brewers of X (there used to be more than 50 in this small town). The second is a symbol of power once wielded by the prince bishop of Liège. Spice, cloves, citrus. Identify the beverage. 6/34 Answer: Hoegaarden beer (Image: Reuters) 7/34 Q4. When she was about two-years old, her family's landlord set fire to the house in which they lived, while they were home, because her parents could not pay the rent. Her family responded to what she called this "bizarre form of evil" by laughing at the landlord rather than falling into despair. She later said her family's response demonstrated how to keep your integrity and claim your own life in the face of acts of such "monumental crudeness”. Later in life, she went on to become the first black woman senior editor for the publisher Random House. 8/34 Answer: Toni Morrisson 9/34 Q5. Dwarfism and underbite are unfortunate physical conditions which can reduce the self-esteem of many people. But Tabatha Bundesen used these very features to fight her way out of being a waitress at a local joint to a million-dollar fortune. How did she do it? 10/34 Answer: She was the owner of Tartar Sauce, better known as Grumpy Cat. Grumpy cat’s look was due to the aforementioned physical deformities. (Image: Reuters) 11/34 Q6. Thomas Alva Edison is pretty famous for the epithet "The Wizard of Menlo Park." But which engineer and inventor is known by the nickname “Wizard of Chippewa Falls”? Hint: In 1963, in a Business Week article he had clearly expressed an idea that is often misattributed to Herb Grosch as so-called Grosch's law: Computers should obey a square law — when the price doubles, you should get at least four times as much speed. 12/34 Answer: Seymour Cray (Image: Wikipedia) 13/34 Q7. If Haute Couture is French for “High Sewing or High Fashion”, which industry is Haute Horlogerie related to? (Image: Reuters) 14/34 Answer: Watch-making. (Image: Reuters) 15/34 Q8. Where would you find it? 16/34 Answer: Las Vegas is set to give Elon Musk’s Boring Company its first payout - a $44m contract to build a high-speed underground transit system serving an expanded convention centre. (Image: Reuters) 17/34 Q9. In the 1960s, Leo Maggs was working at the Hazell Sun Group's design studio in Covent Garden, London. At that time, he was commanded to create a futuristic style title for an article of About the House (the magazine of The Friends of Covent Garden Opera House). Maggs based the letters of that title on the MICR system, E-13B, used mostly on a specific financial instrument. He then continued to design the rest of the letters of the alphabet in his spare time, basing their proportions on that of the Gill Sans typeface. Name the font he devised whose name was inspired partly by the fact that it was sponsored by an erstwhile arm of Natwest bank. Also, which financial instrument was the system E13B mostly used on? (Image: Pixabay) 18/34 Answer: Westminster and cheques. (Image: Wikipedia) 19/34 Q10. This word which is now a multi million dollar business across the world comes from a Greek word meaning “A way of Life”. It is also the name of Japans Bicameral Legislature. What is the word? 20/34 Answer: Diet. (Image: Pixabay) 21/34 Q11. They were invented in 1948 by Fritos creator Charles Elmer Doolin, who cooked early test batches in the Frito Company's Dallas, Texas-based research and development kitchen. The cheese-flavored snack sold quickly, but Doolin did not have the production or distribution capacity to support a nationwide launch. What are they and with whom did he partner? A brand is named after his partner too. (Image: Wikipedia) 22/34 Answer: Cheetos. This led Doolin to partner with potato chip businessman Herman W. Lay for marketing and distribution, and Cheetos were introduced nationally in the U.S. in 1948, along with a potato product called Fritatos. Lays is named after him. 23/34 Q12. It is made from rice meal, edible vegetable oil (palm oil), cornmeal, gram meal, spices, condiments, salt, sugar, tartaric, milk solids, and E631. Named after the Hindustani word for "crunchy", the snack was developed entirely in India. It was launched in 1999 and has its automated plants at Channo (Punjab, India), Kolkata and Pune. Some of the flavors it comes in are masala munch, green chutney, chilli chatka, tamatar Hyderabadi style, Malabar masala Style. Identify this brand which once had trains in India named after it. 24/34 Answer: Kurkure (Image: Facebook) 25/34 Q13. The original product was created by Harutun and Esther Batmazian, an Armenian trader and his wife, who arrived in Cork in 1902 after fleeing pogroms in the Ottoman Empire. They exhibited his confections at the Great Cork International Exhibition that year. The business was set up in Cork City where it thrived although after WWI there was an incident with the premises being burned, it is assumed it occurred when soldiers returning from the Gallipoli offensive mistook the family as Turks. Batmazian moved the shop from Lower Glanmire street to McCurtain street and set about explaining the family heritage to the local people. The sweet became a regional favourite. The business exported it confections to Harrods in London and Bloomingdale's in New York. It was even supplied to Buckingham Palace. Name this delight. (Image: Reuters) 26/34 Answer: Hadji Bey. It is a Turkish delight confectionery which was originally produced in Cork. His shop facade on McCurtin Street read: Hadji Bey et Cie which gave the premises an exotic, international, quasi-French atmosphere. 27/34 Q14. Connect this canvas, which measured thirty-six inches long, and twenty-eight wide, with this map 28/34 Answer: Kit Kat - Use of the name Kit Kat or Kit Cat for a type of food goes back to the 18th century, when mutton pies, known as a Kit-Kat, were served at meetings of the political Kit-Cat Club in London owned by pastry chef Christopher Catling. The map shows countries where Kit Kat is marketed. The A kit-cat portrait or kit-kat portrait, is a particular size of portrait, less than half-length, but including the hands. The name originates from a famous series of portraits which were commissioned from Godfrey Kneller for members of the Kit-Cat Club, a Whig dining club, to be hung in their meeting place at Barn Elms. The special Kit-cat portrait size is said to have been determined because the dining-room ceiling of the Kit-cat Club was too low for half-length portraits of the members. Slightly larger than the traditional head and shoulders format, it allows enough space to include one or both hands. 29/34 Q15. What was founded by Venkatesh Iyer and started operations in early 2004 with a single ‘quick service restaurant’? Hint: The first outlet was set up in Kalyan, a suburban locality in Mumbai and the company raised Rs 21 crore from venture fund VenturEast in 2011. (Image: Reuters) 30/34 Answer: Goli Vada Pav (Image: WIkipedia) 31/34 Q16. It is the name of a popular peanut snack in Thailand, which are peanuts covered with a crunchy shell; originally the coating was only a coconut cream flavor, but there is now a range of flavours. It is sold in cylindrical cans in a variety of sizes. They are also exported to the US, UK, Australia, Germany and other countries where they have also been very popular. They are similar to the Borrelnootje from the Netherlands and the Australian product Tuff Nuts. Name it. 32/34 Answer: Koh Kae. 33/34 Q17. It was created in 1892 by a new young employee at the company named Alexander Grant. The product was given its name because it was thought that its high baking soda content helped with a bodily function. What is the name of the brand?(Image:Pixabay) 34/34 Answer: McVities Digestive (Image: Facebook) First Published on Aug 16, 2019 06:56 pm