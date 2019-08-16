Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #68: Test your knowledge

Answer: Kit Kat - Use of the name Kit Kat or Kit Cat for a type of food goes back to the 18th century, when mutton pies, known as a Kit-Kat, were served at meetings of the political Kit-Cat Club in London owned by pastry chef Christopher Catling. The map shows countries where Kit Kat is marketed. The A kit-cat portrait or kit-kat portrait, is a particular size of portrait, less than half-length, but including the hands. The name originates from a famous series of portraits which were commissioned from Godfrey Kneller for members of the Kit-Cat Club, a Whig dining club, to be hung in their meeting place at Barn Elms. The special Kit-cat portrait size is said to have been determined because the dining-room ceiling of the Kit-cat Club was too low for half-length portraits of the members. Slightly larger than the traditional head and shoulders format, it allows enough space to include one or both hands.