you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 07:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 14

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image courtesy: Pixabay
It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

Quick workout to start the day
- Jumping Squats: 20 reps
- Pushups: 15 reps
- Dips: 20 reps
- Burpees: 15 reps
- Jumping Jacks: 20 reps

- Climbers: 4x20 secs

Close
Get motivated with this quote:

“Keep your face always toward the sunshine, and shadows will fall behind you” -- Walt Whitman

Show off on your WhatsApp group
- Take your remote meetings to the next level.
- Be a keyboard shortcut ninja.
- Passwords, too many? Try this.

- Your kids can learn chess from a Grandmaster.

Let's get you in the work mood

Feel good after listening to this song.

Take a break, but make good the time
- Be in the know: Four money mistakes you should avoid now.
- Be creative: Get inspired by the first works of famous creators.
- Be up-to-date: 70 coronavirus vaccines in development globally.

- Be productive: With this project planner app.

Cook up a storm

A chef shares the recipe for a veg soup, inspired by his grandmother’s version.

Time to wind down
- Listen: To this radio game show that will make you smarter and laugh.
- Watch:  Maheshinte Prathikaaram on Amazon Prime.
- Solve: A Rubik’s Cube or take this quiz.

- Look up: At the skies and count the stars.



First Published on Apr 14, 2020 07:18 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #MC Home Isolation Planner

