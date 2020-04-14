Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 14

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

- Jumping Squats: 20 reps- Pushups: 15 reps- Dips: 20 reps- Burpees: 15 reps- Jumping Jacks: 20 reps

- Climbers: 4x20 secs

“Keep your face always toward the sunshine, and shadows will fall behind you” -- Walt Whitman- Take your remote meetings to the next level.- Be a keyboard shortcut ninja.- Passwords, too many? Try this

- Your kids can learn chess from a Grandmaster.

- Be productive:

- Look up: At the skies and count the stars.