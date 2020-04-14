Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 14

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.
It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?
- Jumping Squats: 20 reps
- Pushups: 15 reps
- Dips: 20 reps
- Burpees: 15 reps
- Jumping Jacks: 20 reps
- Climbers: 4x20 secs
Get motivated with this quote:
“Keep your face always toward the sunshine, and shadows will fall behind you” -- Walt Whitman
Show off on your WhatsApp group
- Take your remote meetings to the next level.
- Be a keyboard shortcut ninja.
- Passwords, too many? Try this.
- Your kids can learn chess from a Grandmaster.Let's get you in the work mood
Feel good after listening to this song.Take a break, but make good the time
- Be in the know: Four money mistakes you should avoid now.
- Be creative: Get inspired by the first works of famous creators.
- Be up-to-date: 70 coronavirus vaccines in development globally.
- Be productive:With this project planner app.Cook up a storm
A chef shares the recipe for a veg soup, inspired by his grandmother’s version.Time to wind down
- Listen: To this radio game show that will make you smarter and laugh.
- Watch: Maheshinte Prathikaaram on Amazon Prime.
- Solve: A Rubik’s Cube or take this quiz.
- Look up: At the skies and count the stars.
First Published on Apr 14, 2020 07:18 am