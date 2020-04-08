Coronavirus Quiz Part-1: How much do you actually know about COVID-19?

As the novel coronavirus pandemic spreads across the world, this quiz tries to bring in some lighter insights on the topic, dos and don’ts and more on similar events from the past. Read on. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Subrata Dass @moneycontrolcom 1/40 Q. Ancient Greeks called it στέφανος that can be translated as stéfanos. Ancient Romans called it by a name which means crown. The X civica, or civic crown, was a garland of oak leaves granted by the Senate to someone whom they considered had saved the lives of fellow Roman citizens in battle. The civic crown also appears on the reverse of Augustan medallions. Its presence was a means of negotiating Augustus’s unprecedented position. The origin of what word, which also refers to the outer atmosphere of the sun, are we describing here? 2/40 Answer: Corona 3/40 Q. With a total lockdown in China, Alibaba has initiated a new initiative to entice customers who have no way to check the quality of the fruits and vegetables they are buying of its platform TaoBao. What is this new initiative which promises to keep China’s produce flowing from farm to table? 4/40 Answer: They have initiated a program called TaoBao Live where the farmers can show their produce to prospective customers. This service is free for the duration of the Coronavirus Quarantine. 5/40 Q. While most companies are floundering, the shares of Zoom a company founded by Eric Yuan, has doubled over the last one month. So what does Zoom specialize in? 6/40 Answer: Zoom is a remote working productivity solution which has gained prominence as more and more companies focus on Work from Home, with the spread of the novel coronavirus. 7/40 Q. Norm Carson, the CEO of this company was at a trade show in Amsterdam when he found out this surprising fact. Its products include custom wall plates & panels, cable products, connectors & signal management solutions. It has been in this business for more than 35 years now and does not expect to change its name because of the current fiasco it has found itself in. What are we talking about? 8/40 Answer: COVID: Your connection company. 9/40 Q. Approximately 102 years ago, India suffered its last major pandemic. The Spanish flu, killed about 100 million people globally and about 5% of the total Indian population (about 17 million people) . It arrived in India via the ports of a city in May 1918. A contemporary report quotes J.A. Turner, then health officer of the city, who said the epidemic “came to the city like a thief in the night”. How was Spanish flu known locally in India based on the city it was first found in? 10/40 Answer: The Bombay Fever/The Bombay Influenza. 11/40 Q. The travel industry has been hit hard by the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic. However one particular business was hit very hard, as two of its ship, the Grand and the Diamond carrying more than 7,000 people in total got infected. The diamond especially was hard hit by the Quarantine it had to face by the Japanese govt which resulted in 700 people on board getting infected by the virus. Name the company. 12/40 Answer: Princess Cruises. 13/40 Q. This is a social experiment that was started by Jaralee Metcalf, a school teacher from Idaho to teach her students about the importance of an act. What did she do? 14/40 Answer: Jaralee came up with a simple classroom activity with her students: she asked several kids with various levels of hand cleanliness to touch 5 pieces of white bread that were taken from the same loaf, at the same time. Then, they put the bread in individual plastic bags to observe what would happen over the course of one month. The first piece was rubbed on all of the classroom laptops. The second one was a control piece — it wasn’t touched, it was placed immediately in the plastic bag and labelled “Fresh & untouched.” The third piece of bread was touched by the whole class using unwashed hands. For piece #4 the whole class washed their hands with warm water & soap and, again, touched the slice. And for bread piece #5, they cleaned their hands with hand sanitizer and then touched it. The outcome was that soap and water is the best to clean hands. Electronic devices have most bacteria and should be cleaned regularly with an alcohol solution. Even Hand sanitizers are not foolproof. 15/40 Q. What is she talking about? 16/40 Answer: Paltrow played patient zero, who contracted the virus from a chef in Hong Kong who had handled a slaughtered pig that had been infected by a bat in the Steven Soderbergh movie Contagion. 17/40 Q. Connect the following: Sophie Trudeau – first lady Canada; Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson; Daniel Rugani – from Juventus; Michael Arteta – Arsenal Manager; Paulo Dybala – Juventus player; Nadine Dorris – British health minister. 18/40 Answer: Celebrities affected by COVID-19. 19/40 Q. Connect the following countries: Mainland China , Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland, UK, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, Greece, Finland, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Portugal, Ireland, Estonia, Poland, San Marino, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Hungary, Latvia, Malta, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Monaco and Vatican City. 20/40 Answer: Countries on the travel advisory list from CDC (Center for Disease control and Prevention) marked as no travel. 21/40 Q. Dean Kuntz, published a novel called "The Eyes of Darkness," originally published in 1981. Why is it in the news in the wake of the recent coronavirus pandemic? 22/40 Answer: The book talks about a pandemic created by a man made virus called Wuhan 400, which originates in Wuhan, China. (Representative image: Reuters) 23/40 Q. One of the unexpected effects of the shutdowns due to coronavirus can be seen in these pictures. This has been observed in China and in Italy as well. 24/40 Answer: Fall in NO2 pollution due to lockdown of the cities. 25/40 Q. The Drug controller general of India has allowed restricted use of Kaletra the combination of medications lopinavir and ritonavir, for treating those affected by novel coronavirus after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) sought an emergency approval for the same. Use of Kaletra was allowed based on the fact that previous studies suggested Kaletra, as effective in preventing SARS from maturing and replicating. It has already achieved good results in China and Japan in curing Coronavirus. What was Lopinavir and Ritonavir originally used for? 26/40 Answer: Used for treating HIV. 27/40 Q. The Canto della Verbena, or more simply the Verbena, officially "And while Siena sleeps", is a typical song of the city of Siena. The name originates from the tradition according to which in Piazza del Campo (in ancient times this area was outside the Sienese walls, therefore a rural area) the verbena plant was born spontaneously, thanks to the presence in the subsoil of the booties, that is, a series of underground tunnels used in the Middle Ages for the water supply of the Tuscan town. La Verbena is sung by the contradaioli of the 17 districts of Siena, the stornello has become in modern times also a sort of "hymn" of Siena, being sung in sports by the Robur Siena fans. Why has this song been in the news in the past one month? 28/40 Answer: Italians have been singing from their balconies across the country, in an effort to boost morale during its nationwide lockdown that began this week, due to COVID-19. The songs vary based on the regions, and include Canto Della Verbena in Siena and pop artist Andrea Sannino’s song, Abbracciami in Naples. Italians have also been trying to boost their morale by spreading a slogan of reassurance: “Andrà tutto bene” – everything will be all right. 29/40 Q. Which popular song by Baha Men was made into a meme, when news spread out about the confirmation that the World Health Organization (WHO) had put regarding the fact that there is no evidence that dogs can help spread coronavirus? WHO has since rescinded on that statement. 30/40 Answer: 31/40 Q. The X Act is an act of Parliament of India which was established to ensure the delivery of certain commodities or products, the supply of which if obstructed owing to hoarding or black-marketing would affect the normal life of the people. This includes foodstuff, drugs, fuel (petroleum products), etc. What are they called? What did the Indian government recently classify thus in order to prevent hoarding, although they are still unavailable on ground. 32/40 Answer | Essential commodities: Hand sanitizers and masks. Under the Essential Commodities Act, states can ask manufacturers to enhance their production capacity of these items, to make the supply chain smooth, while under the Legal Metrology Act, which is also in force, the states can ensure sale of both at maximum retail price (MRP). An offender under the EC Act may be punished with imprisonment of up to seven years or fine, or both, and under the Prevention of Blackmarketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980, he can be detained for up to six months, a government statement said. 33/40 Q. In photography, a sheet of this material is used for the manual focusing in some still and movie cameras; the viewer is inserted in the back of the camera, and the lens opened to its widest aperture. This projects the scene on the sheet upside down. The photographer focuses and composes using this projected image, sometimes with the aid of a magnifying glass (or loupe). In order to see the image better, a dark cloth is used to block out light, whence came the image of the old-time photographer with his head stuck under a large black cloth. What material which has a smooth ground surface that renders it non transparent while retraining its translucency. It has also been in news due to the above mentioned property. 34/40 Answer: Ground glass. In radiology, ground glass opacity (GGO) is a nonspecific finding on computed tomography scans (CT) consisting of a hazy opacity that does not obscure the underlying bronchial structures or pulmonary vessels, that indicates a partial filling of air spaces in the lungs by exudate or transudate, as well as interstitial thickening or partial collapse of lung alveoli. It is one of the major symptoms of coronavirus. 35/40 Q. What is the third missing point (in this picture) which is a big menace in India? 36/40 Answer: 37/40 Q. This practice as we currently know it began during the 14th century AD in an effort to protect coastal cities from plague epidemics. A document from 1377 states that before entering the city-state of Ragusa (modern Dubrovnik in Croatia), newcomers had to spend 30 days (a trentine) in a restricted place (originally nearby islands) waiting to see whether the symptoms of Black Death would develop. In 1448, the Venetian Senate prolonged the waiting period to 40 days, thus giving birth to this term which is Italian for 40 days. 38/40 Answer: Quarantine, which comes from the Italian word meaning ‘Quaranta Gioeni’ meaning 40 days. 39/40 Q. This is a new website which provides information on whether a particular event has been cancelled due to Coronavirus or not. As per the convention followed “yes” means: in-person gathering cancelled; ”no” means: it’s still on; ”uh oh” means: not cancelled but not looking good. 40/40 Answer: www.isitcanceledyet.com First Published on Apr 8, 2020 05:27 pm