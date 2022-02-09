MC Election Update Today February 9: BJP chief JP Nadda to address three public meetings in Uttarakhand today

A man's inked marked finger is seen as he leaves a polling station on his bike after casting his vote. (Representative image: Reuters)

-- UP to go for first phase of polling tomorrow

-- BJP chief JP Nadda to address three public meetings in Uttarakhand

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will address three public meeting sin poll-bound Uttarakhand today. He will attend the first rally in Kedarnath at 12.05 pm, second in Chaubattakhal at 2.25 pm and last in Kotdwar at 4.05 pm.

Electioneering ends for first phase of polling in UP

Electioneering ended yesterday evening for the first phase of assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh after a busy day during which the ruling BJP and the main opposition Samajwadi Party released their manifestoes. Polling will take place for 58 assembly constituencies spread across 11 districts, out of the 403 seats in the state, tomorrow.

Jalandhar court sends Punjab CM's nephew to ED custody till Feb 11

A local court has sent Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, the nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, to ED custody till February 11 in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the border state, reported news agency PTI citing official sources.

Authorities complete arrangements for conducting polls in Ghaziabad: DM

In Ghaziabad, the authorities have completed all arrangements to conduct free and fair polling on February 10, District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh on Tuesday said. He said after 6 pm, when the election campaign stops, the activity of all political parties would be observed closely.

First-phase polling will be eye-opener for govt, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has attacked the BJP government, saying the "eyes and ears of the government will open in the first phase itself", as farmers and youngsters have "made up their mind" to defeat the BJP. After filing his nomination papers from the assembly seat in Mainpuri district, the former UP chief minister said: "The way the wind is blowing and seeing the atmosphere (of elections), it seems the eyes and ears of the (BJP) government will open in the first phase itself." (PTI)