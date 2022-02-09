No fine for triple-riding bikes: Samajwadi Party ally’s election promise

UP Assembly elections: OBC leader OP Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party is fighting the polls along with the Samajwadi Party. (Image posted on Facebook by OP Rajbhar)

Uttar Pradesh MLA Om Prakash Rajbhar has assured voters that that they will not have to pay fines for triple riding on bikes if his ally Samajwadi Party is voted to power in the Assembly elections.

OP Rajbhar, an OBC leader, is the founder and national president of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party.

Rajbhar asked why there were challans, or fines, for triple riding bikes but none for trains and jeeps carrying more passengers than the permitted capacity.



#WATCH | A train carries 300 passengers on 70 seats & doesn't get challans... why's there a challan if 3 people ride a bike? When our govt comes to power, 3 riders will be able to ride a bike for free, otherwise, we'll put challan on jeeps/trains: SBSP founder & chief OP Rajbhar pic.twitter.com/GRdezXPv6C

— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

“One coach of a train has 70 seats,” he told news agency ANI. “Three hundred people travel in it. But there is no challan for the train. In a jeep, nine people are allowed but 22 travel. No challan for that either. On a bike, two people are allowed. Two cops go to a village to look into a dispute and they pick up a person on their bike. Why is there no challan when three of them are on a bike?”

The MLA added: “When our (Samajwadi Party) government comes to power, three riders will be able to ride a bike for free, otherwise, we will impose challan on jeeps and trains.”

Rajbhar is fighting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from the Zahoorabad Assembly constituency in Ghazipur.

Rajbhar was the BJP’s ally in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He became a minister in Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet after the BJP's victory. However, differences emerged between him and the party and he resigned in April 2019.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The results will be declared on March 10.