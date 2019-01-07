Mamata Banerjee wary of feasibility of quota for poor in general category

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wondered if the Centre's approval to a 10 per cent reservation for economically backward upper castes in government jobs would be at all feasible.

"I will be very happy if the weaker section gets job. Firstly, the government has to clarify whether it will be implemented or not, whether it is constitutionally valid or not and whether it is legally valid or not and whether it is feasible or not," Banerjee said.

The Narendra Modi government on January 7 approved a 10 percent reservation for economically backward upper castes in government jobs.

Following the approval, the Modi government will now move to amend the constitution in order to grant the reservation for the economically weaker upper castes.

Insisting that she wanted its "proper implementation", Banerjee said that the youth should not be cheated for political purpose or electoral mandate.

She also described the unemployment problem reaching "sky-high" in the country.

"In real sense, the unemployment problem is sky-high in India. So, we want that the unemployed get job. It is very dangerous time. Farmers are being cheated, youths are cheated.

"First, they (Centre) have to see and settle the law. Constitutionally, there is a verdict of the Supreme Court that they cannot cross 50 percent. What I have seen from the papers of the Cabinet and from the website is that the government wants to increase the quota from 50 to 60 percent," she said.

She added that she would lend support if she is satisfied with the government's intention of implementing it. She also hoped that the government would announce the dates of its implementation within the next 15-20 days.