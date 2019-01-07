App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 09:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee wary of feasibility of quota for poor in general category

She added that she would lend support if she is satisfied with the government's intention of implementing it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wondered if the Centre's approval to a 10 per cent reservation for economically backward upper castes in government jobs would be at all feasible.

"I will be very happy if the weaker section gets job. Firstly, the government has to clarify whether it will be implemented or not, whether it is constitutionally valid or not and whether it is legally valid or not and whether it is feasible or not," Banerjee said.

The Narendra Modi government on January 7 approved a 10 percent reservation for economically backward upper castes in government jobs.

Following the approval, the Modi government will now move to amend the constitution in order to grant the reservation for the economically weaker upper castes.

related news

Insisting that she wanted its "proper implementation", Banerjee said that the youth should not be cheated for political purpose or electoral mandate.

She also described the unemployment problem reaching "sky-high" in the country.

"In real sense, the unemployment problem is sky-high in India. So, we want that the unemployed get job. It is very dangerous time. Farmers are being cheated, youths are cheated.

"First, they (Centre) have to see and settle the law. Constitutionally, there is a verdict of the Supreme Court that they cannot cross 50 percent. What I have seen from the papers of the Cabinet and from the website is that the government wants to increase the quota from 50 to 60 percent," she said.

She added that she would lend support if she is satisfied with the government's intention of implementing it. She also hoped that the government would announce the dates of its implementation within the next 15-20 days.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 09:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.