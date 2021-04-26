Maldives, Bangladesh ban entry of travellers from India

Italy, Maldives and Bangladesh have barred entry of travellers from India due to the sharp surge in COVID-19 cases. (Representational image)

Maldives and Bangladesh have barred entry of travellers from India due to the sharp surge in COVID-19 cases.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said passenger travel from India to Bangladesh via land will remain closed from April 26 for 14 days. Air travel between the two countries has already been suspended since April 14.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Maldives, which had seen many tourists from India in the past few months, has barred entry of Indians.

"With effect from 27 April @HPA_mv suspends tourists travelling from India to Maldives from staying at tourist facilities in inhabited islands," Maldives' tourism ministry said in a tweet and shared the notification.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Countries such as the UK, Hong Kong, Canada, Italy, and Singapore have banned entry of travellers from India, while the US and Germany have issued advisories.

India has been reporting more than three lakh (300,000) new COVID-19 cases a day since April 21, the highest single-day spikes recorded by any country. The country has over 28 lakh (2.8 million) active cases.

(With inputs from PTI)