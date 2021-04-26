MARKET NEWS

Maldives, Bangladesh ban entry of travellers from India

Moneycontrol News
April 26, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST
Italy, Maldives and Bangladesh have barred entry of travellers from India due to the sharp surge in COVID-19 cases. (Representational image)

Maldives and Bangladesh have barred entry of travellers from India due to the sharp surge in COVID-19 cases.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said passenger travel from India to Bangladesh via land will remain closed from April 26 for 14 days. Air travel between the two countries has already been suspended since April 14.

Maldives, which had seen many tourists from India in the past few months, has barred entry of Indians.

"With effect from 27 April @HPA_mv suspends tourists travelling from India to Maldives from staying at tourist facilities in inhabited islands," Maldives' tourism ministry said in a tweet and shared the notification.

Countries such as the UK, Hong Kong, Canada, Italy, and Singapore have banned entry of travellers from India, while the US and Germany have issued advisories.

India has been reporting more than three lakh (300,000) new COVID-19 cases a day since April 21, the highest single-day spikes recorded by any country. The country has over 28 lakh (2.8 million) active cases.

(With inputs from PTI)
TAGS: #coronavirus #India #World News
first published: Apr 26, 2021 11:52 am

