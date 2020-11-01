Mahendra Singh Dhoni's last game in yellow? Here's what CSK skipper says

Commentator Danny Morrison on November 1 asked Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, an important question during the team's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 fixture against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP): Could this be MSD's last game in yellow?



Danny Morrison : Could this be your last game in yellow ? #MSDhoni : Definitely Not!#CSK have won the toss and they will bowl first against #KXIP in Match 53 of #Dream11IPLpic.twitter.com/KhaDJFcApe

"Definitely not... no," replied Dhoni, perhaps to sighs of relief from both the former Indian captain and CSK fans.

This comes against the backdrop of reports suggesting that CSK might make some changes in the next season of IPL considering the franchise's dismal performance this season. This is the first time in IPL's history that CSK has played the tournament and did not qualify for the Playoffs.

Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket in August this year. That announcement had come a day after he joined his CSK teammates in Chennai ahead of the IPL in the United Arab Emirates.

The 39-year-old's last outing in Indian colours was during the lost World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, CSK elected to bowl first against KXIP in today's fixture, a crucial match for the latter.