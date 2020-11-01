172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|mahendra-singh-dhonis-last-game-in-yellow-heres-what-the-former-indian-captain-says-6047471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2020 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's last game in yellow? Here's what CSK skipper says

MS Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket in August this year.

Moneycontrol News
Image: Instagram/iplt20
Image: Instagram/iplt20

Commentator Danny Morrison on November 1 asked Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, an important question during the team's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 fixture against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP): Could this be MSD's last game in yellow?

"Definitely not... no," replied Dhoni, perhaps to sighs of relief from both the former Indian captain and CSK fans.

This comes against the backdrop of reports suggesting that CSK might make some changes in the next season of IPL considering the franchise's dismal performance this season. This is the first time in IPL's history that CSK has played the tournament and did not qualify for the Playoffs.

Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket in August this year. That announcement had come a day after he joined his CSK teammates in Chennai ahead of the IPL in the United Arab Emirates.

Close

The 39-year-old's last outing in Indian colours was during the lost World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

related news

Meanwhile, CSK elected to bowl first against KXIP in today's fixture, a crucial match for the latter.

First Published on Nov 1, 2020 04:26 pm

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #MS Dhoni #Sports

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.