MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni has announced retirement from international cricket. The announcement came via the skipper's Instagram handle, where he shared a video as well as a message.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support," he said, adding that as of August 15 consider him as retired.

The announcement came a day after he joined his Chennai Super Kings teammates in Chennai ahead of this year's IPL in the United Arab Emirates. The 39-year-old's last outing in India colours was during the lost World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

The reticent man from Ranchi will, however, go down as one of the finest to have played the game for India, turning up for the country in a whopping 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals. A leader even after he gave up the official tag of the leader, Dhoni will be remembered as the nonconformist, who made risks look like a well-thought-out strategy.

Whether it was handing the ball to rookie Joginder Sharma in the final over of the 2007 World T20 or pushing himself ahead of man-in-form Yuvraj Singh in the 2011 50-over World Cup, Dhoni's instincts rarely failed him.

Fans took to Twitter to express their emotions upon the announcement as well as share their favourite moments from the skipper's career by trending #MSDhoni on the platform soon after the announcement.

-- With inputs from PTI