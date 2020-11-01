172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-csk-vs-kxip-live-score-ball-by-ball-updates-chennai-super-kings-vs-kings-xi-punjab-ms-dhoni-kl-rahul-6047331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
  • Kolkata Knight Riders KKR
    Rajasthan RoyalsRR
    Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

    01 Nov, 2020, 19:30 IST

  • Delhi Capitals DC
    Royal Challengers BangaloreRCB
    Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    02 Nov, 2020, 19:30 IST

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH
    Mumbai IndiansMI
    Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    03 Nov, 2020, 19:30 IST

Full schedule
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

KXIP will look to complete their comeback and contest for a spot in the playoffs. MS Dhoni's CSK have won back-to-back games and can easily play spoilsport. Follow for live updates.

Moneycontrol News

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the two teams' final game of their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. While CSK are already eliminated, KXIP face a must-win scenario to contest for the playoffs.

KXIP are currently fifth on the points table, with six wins in 13 games. CSK, with only five wins in their 13 matches, will be playing for pride and hoping to escape the last place.

CSK easily romped to a 10-wicket win in their last game against KXIP, and have won two games in a row. MS Dhoni and his squad may have been hitting their stride too late, but the form of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja gives them more than a fighting chance to ruin their opponent's chances.

KXIP have been riding high on the addition of Chris Gayle into the lineup, along with captain KL Rahul being a batting mainstay at the top of the order. The team rattled off five wins in a row before succumbing in their previous game, and will look to complete their comeback. Stay tuned for live updates.

Follow our full coverage of IPL 2020 here.

First Published on Nov 1, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

