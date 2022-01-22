MARKET NEWS

English
Lottery Sambad Result January 22: Dear Bangasree Damodar winners to be announced at 4 pm

First prize winner will take home Rs 50 lakh. The second prize is Rs 9,000, the third prize is Rs 500 and the fourth prize is Rs 250. While the fifth prize is Rs 120, the consolation prize is Rs 1,000.

Moneycontrol News
January 22, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST
Results of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad 'Dear Bangasree Damodar' are announced every Saturday at 4 pm. (Representative Image)

Lottery Sambad Result January 22: The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce results of Dear Bangasree Damodar on January 22 at 4 pm. The results can be checked at lotterysambadresult.in.

Winner of the first prize of this lottery will take home Rs 50 lakh. The second prize is Rs 9,000, the third prize is Rs 500 and the fourth prize is Rs 250. While the fifth prize is Rs 120, the consolation prize is Rs 1,000.

Results of Dear Bangasree Damodar are announced every Saturday at 4 pm.

Here is how you can check the results:

Go to the official website of Sambad Lottery — lotterysambadresult.in.

Close

Look for 'Lottery Sambad Result 22.1.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar' 4.00 pm result and click on it.

View the West Bengal State Lottery result.

Things to know:

If a holder's ticket matches the winning number, the winner will have to present the ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the money.

The number and the lottery will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the result.

After the ticket is presented to the West Bengal Gazette office, the number and the ticket will be verified for authenticity. The winner can take the prize money home once the process is completed.

The winning amount will be handed over after deduction of taxes. The office for the lottery and processing is in the West Bengal State Lotteries Department.

West Bengal State Lottery weekly games names:

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
Tags: #Business #Current Affairs #India #lottery #M #west ebngal
first published: Jan 22, 2022 09:52 am

