Locals rescue rare yellow turtle with pink eyes from Odisha’s Balasore

A rare yellow turtle was spotted in Odisha’s Balasore district on July 19. Locals from Sujanpur village rescued the turtle and handed it over to the Forest Department.

After spotting the unique turtle, the locals who spotted it called the Forest Department officials immediately.

According to senior IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the turtle appears to be an albino. Such aberration among turtles is rare and was spotted by locals of the Sindh region a few years ago.

He took to Twitter to share videos and images of the rare turtle that also has pink eyes. The IFS officer claimed that the pink eyes were a further indication that the turtle is an albino.

Speaking about the rescued amphibian, Wildlife Warden Bhanoomitra Acharya said he had never seen a turtle like this before. He added: “The whole shell and the body of the rescued turtle are yellow. This is a rare turtle; I have never seen one like this before.”

The fishermen of Odisha had rescued another rare turtle last month. The Trionychidae turtle was caught by locals at Deuli Dam, located in the Mayurbhanj district. The soft-shell turtle was later released into the dam by forest department officials.

With ANI inputs