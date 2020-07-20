App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 06:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Locals rescue rare yellow turtle with pink eyes from Odisha’s Balasore

According to senior IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the turtle appears to be an albino. Such aberration among turtles is rare and was spotted by locals of the Sindh region a few years ago

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The rare yellow turtle rescued by locals in Odisha's Balasore district (Image: Twitter/ IFS officer Susanta Nanda)
The rare yellow turtle rescued by locals in Odisha's Balasore district (Image: Twitter/ IFS officer Susanta Nanda)

A rare yellow turtle was spotted in Odisha’s Balasore district on July 19. Locals from Sujanpur village rescued the turtle and handed it over to the Forest Department.

After spotting the unique turtle, the locals who spotted it called the Forest Department officials immediately.

According to senior IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the turtle appears to be an albino. Such aberration among turtles is rare and was spotted by locals of the Sindh region a few years ago.

Close
He took to Twitter to share videos and images of the rare turtle that also has pink eyes. The IFS officer claimed that the pink eyes were a further indication that the turtle is an albino.

Speaking about the rescued amphibian, Wildlife Warden Bhanoomitra Acharya said he had never seen a turtle like this before. He added: “The whole shell and the body of the rescued turtle are yellow. This is a rare turtle; I have never seen one like this before.”

The fishermen of Odisha had rescued another rare turtle last month. The Trionychidae turtle was caught by locals at Deuli Dam, located in the Mayurbhanj district. The soft-shell turtle was later released into the dam by forest department officials.

With ANI inputs
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 06:37 pm

tags #Odisha #turtles

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.