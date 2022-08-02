Live News: ED raids are underway at multiple locations in Delhi in National Herald money laundering case

August 02, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

Position of Chinese side is clear, we've sent serious demarches to US: Chinese Foreign ministry spox

We're closely following itinerary of Speaker Nancy Pelosi. If US continues to stand on wrong path we'll take strong & resolute measures to ensure our sovereignty & security, said Chinese Foreign ministry spox on US Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit to Taiwan

She added, China and US through different channels have maintained close communication. We've repeatedly expressed our strong opposition to potential visit of Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan & that it's a sensitive issue & how dangerous it could be.

Moreover, any counter-measure that China will take to be justified in response to unscrupulous behavior of US and its oblivion to China's demarches, & China only exercising right entitled to any independent country, she said.