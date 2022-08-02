English
    August 02, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

    Live News: ED raids are underway at multiple locations in Delhi in National Herald money laundering case

    Latest News Live: Enforcement Directorate today carried out searches at multiple locations in Delhi and other places in the alleged National Herald money laundering case.

    • August 02, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

      Position of Chinese side is clear, we've sent serious demarches to US: Chinese Foreign ministry spox

      We're closely following itinerary of Speaker Nancy Pelosi. If US continues to stand on wrong path we'll take strong & resolute measures to ensure our sovereignty & security, said Chinese Foreign ministry spox on US Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit to Taiwan

      She added, China and US through different channels have maintained close communication. We've repeatedly expressed our strong opposition to potential visit of Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan & that it's a sensitive issue & how dangerous it could be.

      Moreover, any counter-measure that China will take to be justified in response to unscrupulous behavior of US and its oblivion to China's demarches, & China only exercising right entitled to any independent country, she said.

    • August 02, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

      Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.

    • August 02, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

      Total 8 cases of monkeypox detected in India

      India has detected a total of 8 monkeypox cases so far, of which five have history of foreign travel, health minister says in Rajya Sabha.

    • August 02, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST

      SC issues notice to Centre regarding ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure

      Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on pleas challenging the Central government’s order of extending the term of the ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra by one more year.

    • August 02, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

      Sanjay Raut money laundering case | ED raids taking place at two different locations in Mumbai

    • August 02, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST

      Kerala | Another monkeypox case reported in the state

      A 30-year-old is undergoing treatment in Malappuram. He had reached Kozhikode airport on 27 July from UAE: Kerala Health Minister Veena George

      This is the fifth case of monkeypox in the state.

    • August 02, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

      Income Tax raids at properties linked to renowned Tamil cinema producers

      Income tax sleuths on Tuesday held searches at the premises linked to some well known Tamil cinema producers, official sources said.

      The raids were being reportedly carried out at multiple locations in the state, including Madurai.

    • August 02, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

      Breaking: ED carried out multiple searches in the alleged National Herald money laundering case

      Enforcement Directorate today carried out searches at multiple locations in Delhi and other places in the alleged National Herald money laundering case.

    • August 02, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

      Arrested accused in SSC recruitment scam, Arpita Mukherjee says, "the money does not belong to me, it was kept there in my absence".

      Cash & jewellery worth crores was recovered from her Kolkata residence by police.

    • August 02, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

      Delhi | Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih meets PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House

    • August 02, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

      Kerala | Meteorological Department has issued 'Red' alert for very heavy rain in 10 districts including Wayanad, Palakkad, Malappuram & Calicut for today.

      The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms and lightning over southern India, including parts of Telangana, Lakshadweep, Goa, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala during August 2-5. 

    • August 02, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST

      ED files affidavit in SC opposing British citizen Christian Michel's plea seeking bail in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam

      ED tells SC that during the course of Michel's custodial interrogation, he tried to pass confidential papers to his counsel at the time of legal access.

      ED states before SC that further probe in the present case is ongoing and many crucial documents are required to be collected for the purpose of the investigation. Therefore, it is strongly apprehended that he might try to tamper with the witnesses or evidence.

