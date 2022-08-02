English
    FSSAI launches drive to check adulteration in edible oils

    PTI
    August 02, 2022 / 10:08 PM IST
    Food regulator FSSAI has launched a nation-wide campaign to check adulteration in edible oils during August 1-14.

    In a statement, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said the campaign is to "check adulteration in edible oils, presence of trans-fatty acids in hydrogenated oils and to crack down on the sale of loose edible oil in the country.”

    The sale of multi-source edible oils without proper labelling will also be checked.

    The commissioners of food safety of all states/UTs have been directed to lift surveillance samples of these products in a staggered manner from the markets so that the sample base is wide and representative of all Food Business Operators (FBOs)/brands being sold therein.

    "In case of sale of loose edible oils, seizure in accordance with the provisions of FSS Act, 2006 and Rules/Regulations will be made immediately on the spot,” it said.

    The regulator emphasised that failure of any surveillance sample will be immediately followed by drawing of regulatory samples to take legal action against such FBOs.

    As per the latest reports received from 15 states/UTs, 279 samples of edible oils (single oil as a constituent), vanaspati and sale of multi-source edible oils have been drawn.
