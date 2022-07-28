WB SSC recruitment scam | Total 40 crores raided by ED from Arpita Mukherjee's house, close aid of WB Minister Partha Chatterjee

July 28, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

PM Modi to launch IIBX at Gujarat’s GIFT City - Facilitate trade through NSE IFSC-SGX Connect tomorrow

- The Prime Minister, during his visit to Gujarat, will launch India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) on July 29. IIBX is intended to facilitate efficient price discovery with the assurance of responsible sourcing and quality, apart from giving impetus to the financialization of gold in India, according to a statement by the IFSC Authority.

- Apart from that, the Prime Minister will also launch NSE IFSC-SGX Connect. Under this Connect, all orders on NIFTY derivatives placed by members of Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX) will be routed to and matched on the NSE-IFSC order matching and trading platform. Read more.