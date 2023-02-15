Aero India 2023 Highlights: Aero India witnesses 266 partnerships having potential to unlock business worth around Rs 80,000 crore

February 15, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed confidence that India will soon be among the leading countries in the field of innovation and emerge as the "light house" to the entire world. Speaking after inaugurating the annual defence innovation event 'Manthan' during the Aero India here, he said, if we want to bring the next generation industrial revolution, then we should either do new things, or try to do the existing things in a new way.