Aero India 2023 Highlights: Aero India witnesses 266 partnerships having potential to unlock business worth around Rs 80,000 crore

DefenceSecretaryGiridharAramanemet a number ofdefencedelegations including Brazil,Myanmar,Mauritius, andRepublic of Bulgaria, on the sidelines of Aero India 2023
"25% of India's air/spacecraft industry is in Karnataka. 67% of aircraft & helicopter mnfg. for defence & 65% of aerospace exports is done from Karnataka. #AeroIndia2023 is a redefining moment for India as it enters #AmritKaal with vision of #Atmanirbharta" tweeted BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya
The UK government said its defence sector was deployed in force at Aero India 2023, India's premier air show being held in Bengaluru, with an ambition to not only 'Make in India,' but also 'Create in India'
US Air Force's newest fifth - generation fighters – the F-35A Lightning II and F-35A Joint Strike Fighter are here for the first time to take part in Aero India-2023
As many as 266 partnerships including 201 MoUs, 53 major announcements and nine product launches were firmed up at the Aero-India that could unlock business potentials worth around Rs 80,000 crore. The MoUs included one between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Safran Helicopter Engines of France for work share for formation of joint venture for design, development, manufacture and life time support of helicopter engines.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed confidence that India will soon be among the leading countries in the field of innovation and emerge as the "light house" to the entire world. Speaking after inaugurating the annual defence innovation event 'Manthan' during the Aero India here, he said, if we want to bring the next generation industrial revolution, then we should either do new things, or try to do the existing things in a new way.
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan today took a sortie in the Light Utility Helicopter at the #AeroIndia air show. The chopper is planned to be inducted into the Army and Air Force in significant numbers. pic.twitter.com/gTtnmoQzLZ— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023
Record 75% (Appx. Rs 1 Lakh Cr) of defence capital procurement budget has been earmarked for domestic industry in Financial Year 2023-24 up from 68% in 2022-23.