Live News Updates: SP leader Azam Khan convicted in hate speech case; Pay parity between men and women cricketers heralds era of new opportunities, says NCW

We have taken strong measures against NGOs which were creating obstacles in India's growth: Home Minister Amit Shah
We have taken strong measures against NGOs which were creating obstacles in India's growth: Home Minister Amit Shah
One dead, several hospitalised after drinking contaminated water in Karnataka
J-K: Army's Northern Command celebrates 76th Infantry Day
Pay parity between men and women cricketers heralds era of new opportunities: NCW
Gyanvapi mosque case | Fast track court gives 8th November as the next date of hearing
Police arrest man for allegedly hoisting Pakistan's national flag at his house in Chhattisgarh's Sarangarh-Bhilaigarh district
Manohar Lal Khattar govt undertook all-round development, says Amit Shah, targeting previous CMs of regional bias
SP leader Azam Khan convicted in hate speech case
Apple announces newly designed iCloud web interface for beta preview
Ahmedabad-Delhi Akasa Air flight experiences bird strike
Senior Congress leader Satheesan Pacheni passes away
Recall the Haryana that existed 8 years ago: Amit Shah in Faridabad
I want to ask HM how much fund given to Delhi: Delhi CM
Karnataka is very happy to have Mallikarjun Kharge as AICC president: Karnataka Congress chief
Indian currency is a reflection of sovereignty: Manish Tewari
Lord Ganesh & Goddess Laxmi have special place in Indian culture: Congress MP on appeal of god's photos on Indan currency
Rajnath Singh arrives in Budgam to attend ‘Shaurya Diwas’ programme organised by the Indian Army
India COVID-19 Update
Credit Suisse says will shed 9,000 jobs by 2025
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Rishi Sunak
India to be talent hub for global electronics ecosystem: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Cyclone Sitrang Update | Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reviews situation
Elon Musk reportedly tells Twitter staff he won't cut 75% of workforce: Bloomberg
Saudi Aramco launches $1.5 billion fund, says energy transition plan flawed
Rajnath Singh, Army chief to attend Infantry Day anniversary event in J&K
Elon Musk enters Twitter headquarters with a sink
Macron, Scholz plaster over differences with smiles and a handshake
We have taken strong measures against NGOs which were creating obstacles in India's growth: Home Minister Amit Shah
Addressing the inaugural session of the 2-day Chintin Shivir in Surajkund, Haryana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says "This Chintan Shivir will help in planning a joint plan to deal with cyber crimes, narcotics, cross-border terrorism, sedition and other such crimes..." pic.twitter.com/cGWvPnPJHQ— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022
#WATCH | On his article '75th Anniversary of 5 Nehruvian Blunders on Kashmir',Union Min Kiren Rijiju says, "...What our 1st PM Nehru did with Kashmir caused so much tragedy...Imp we take our fault,build on it&set correct narrative. Blunders of Nehru ji has been undone by Modi ji" pic.twitter.com/WWsZemhUxV— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022
One dead, several hospitalised after drinking contaminated water in Karnataka
- One person died and several others have been hospitalised after drinking contaminated water in a village in Belagavi district, Karnataka Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol said on Thursday.
- The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, the minister told reporters.
- "On Wednesday in Mudenur village in Ramdurg Taluk of Belagavi, some people were hospitalised after drinking contaminated water and among them, a person named Shivappa Belleri died," Karjol said.
- The minister appealed to the villagers to use water from the Reverse Osmosis (a water purification process) unit installed by the state government in the village. (PTI)
J-K: Army's Northern Command celebrates 76th Infantry Day
- The Udhampur-based Northern Command on Thursday celebrated the 76th Infantry Day to commemorate the operations launched by the Indian Army on this day in 1947 to thwart the Pakistani aggression in Jammu and Kashmir.
- The day was celebrated with a traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the Dhruva War Memorial in the the Command headquarters, a defence spokesman said.
- On this solemn day, the supreme sacrifices made by the Indian Army in defending the honour and integrity of the nation was remembered by one and all, he said.
- The Chief of Staff (CoS) Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani laid wreath on behalf of Northern Command chief Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, the spokesman said. (PTI)
Chintan Shivir
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of all States at Surajkund, Haryana pic.twitter.com/N6Wd2q1PRC— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022
Pay parity between men and women cricketers heralds era of new opportunities: NCW
- Women cricketers earning the same match fee as their male counterparts heralds a new era of equal opportunities and is a significant advancement towards achieving gender equality, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said on Thursday.
- In a landmark decision, the BCCI announced equal match fees for its centrally-contracted female and male players in a bid to tackle gender discrimination.
- Indian women cricketers will now receive Rs 15 lakh per Test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI and Rs 3 lakh per T20I, the same as their male counterparts, according to the newly introduced system.
- The NCW welcomed the decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to implement pay equity policy for contracted Indian women cricketers. (PTI)
Gyanvapi mosque case
- Fast track court gives 8th November as the next date of hearing. (ANI)
Gyanvapi mosque case | Fast track court gives 8th November as the next date of hearing
Police arrest man for allegedly hoisting Pakistan's national flag at his house in Chhattisgarh's Sarangarh-Bhilaigarh district
Manohar Lal Khattar govt undertook all-round development, says Amit Shah, targeting previous CMs of regional bias
SP leader Azam Khan convicted in hate speech case
- Samajwadi Party's senior leader Azam Khan convicted by Rampur court in a hate speech case.
- Quantum of sentence to be pronounced at 3 pm today.