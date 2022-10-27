Live News Updates: SP leader Azam Khan convicted in hate speech case; Pay parity between men and women cricketers heralds era of new opportunities, says NCW

October 27, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST

One dead, several hospitalised after drinking contaminated water in Karnataka

- One person died and several others have been hospitalised after drinking contaminated water in a village in Belagavi district, Karnataka Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol said on Thursday.

- The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, the minister told reporters.

- "On Wednesday in Mudenur village in Ramdurg Taluk of Belagavi, some people were hospitalised after drinking contaminated water and among them, a person named Shivappa Belleri died," Karjol said.

- The minister appealed to the villagers to use water from the Reverse Osmosis (a water purification process) unit installed by the state government in the village. (PTI)