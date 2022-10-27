English
    October 27, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST

    Live News Updates: SP leader Azam Khan convicted in hate speech case; Pay parity between men and women cricketers heralds era of new opportunities, says NCW

    Business and Politics Live Updates: Quantum of Khan's sentence to be pronounced at 3 pm today; The NCW welcomed the decision of the Board of BCCI to implement pay equity policy for contracted Indian women cricketers.

    Get latest business and political updates from India and around the world. Stay tuned!
    • October 27, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST

      We have taken strong measures against NGOs which were creating obstacles in India's growth: Home Minister Amit Shah

    • October 27, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST
    • October 27, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST
    • October 27, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST

      One dead, several hospitalised after drinking contaminated water in Karnataka

      - One person died and several others have been hospitalised after drinking contaminated water in a village in Belagavi district, Karnataka Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol said on Thursday. 

      - The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, the minister told reporters. 

      - "On Wednesday in Mudenur village in Ramdurg Taluk of Belagavi, some people were hospitalised after drinking contaminated water and among them, a person named Shivappa Belleri died," Karjol said. 

      - The minister appealed to the villagers to use water from the Reverse Osmosis (a water purification process) unit installed by the state government in the village. (PTI)

    • October 27, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

      J-K: Army's Northern Command celebrates 76th Infantry Day

      - The Udhampur-based Northern Command on Thursday celebrated the 76th Infantry Day to commemorate the operations launched by the Indian Army on this day in 1947 to thwart the Pakistani aggression in Jammu and Kashmir. 

      - The day was celebrated with a traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the Dhruva War Memorial in the the Command headquarters, a defence spokesman said. 

      - On this solemn day, the supreme sacrifices made by the Indian Army in defending the honour and integrity of the nation was remembered by one and all, he said. 

      - The Chief of Staff (CoS) Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani laid wreath on behalf of Northern Command chief Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, the spokesman said. (PTI)

    • October 27, 2022 / 03:19 PM IST

      Chintan Shivir

    • October 27, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST

      Pay parity between men and women cricketers heralds era of new opportunities: NCW

      - Women cricketers earning the same match fee as their male counterparts heralds a new era of equal opportunities and is a significant advancement towards achieving gender equality, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said on Thursday.

      - In a landmark decision, the BCCI announced equal match fees for its centrally-contracted female and male players in a bid to tackle gender discrimination. 

      - Indian women cricketers will now receive Rs 15 lakh per Test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI and Rs 3 lakh per T20I, the same as their male counterparts, according to the newly introduced system.

      - The NCW welcomed the decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to implement pay equity policy for contracted Indian women cricketers. (PTI)

    • October 27, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST

      Gyanvapi mosque case 

      - Fast track court gives 8th November as the next date of hearing. (ANI)

    • October 27, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

      Gyanvapi mosque case | Fast track court gives 8th November as the next date of hearing

    • October 27, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST

      Police arrest man for allegedly hoisting Pakistan's national flag at his house in Chhattisgarh's Sarangarh-Bhilaigarh district

       

    • October 27, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST

      Manohar Lal Khattar govt undertook all-round development, says Amit Shah, targeting previous CMs of regional bias

    • October 27, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST

      SP leader Azam Khan convicted in hate speech case

      - Samajwadi Party's senior leader Azam Khan convicted by Rampur court in a hate speech case. 

      - Quantum of sentence to be pronounced at 3 pm today.

