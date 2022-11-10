News Highlights: World Bank tells rich countries, give us more cash for climate

The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com.
World Bank tells rich countries, give us more cash for climate
DoT extends deadline for public comments on draft Telecom Bill to Nov 20
Delhi excise policy: Court sends 2 private company executives - Benoy Babu and P Sarath Chandra Reddy - to 7-day ED remand, say officials
LDF govt amends rules of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university to remove Governor as its Chancellor
Actor Sushant Singh joins Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Maharashtra's Nanded; says "path of love, harmony difficult"
Former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain arrested in gang rape case; taken to hospital for check-up
Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 81.40 against US dollar
Former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain arrested in gang rape case; taken to hospital for check-up
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district seal nine properties worth more than Rs 2.58 crore belonging to banned terrorist outfit Jamaat-e-Islami: State Investigation Agency
We will continue with our efforts to get back Nirav Modi as well as other economic offenders so that they are brought to justice: MEA
Suspended SP of Assam’s Darrang district Raj Mohan Ray arrested by CID for taking bribe from rape-murder accused to extend favour
We welcome UK high court's decision to dismiss an appeal against extradition of Nirav Modi: Ministry of External Affairs
PM Narendra Modi to visit Bali from November 14 to 16 to attend G-20 summit: Ministry of External Affairs
Adani Power to sell entire stake in Arm Support Properties to Adaniconnex
Rampur court rejects Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's appeal seeking stay on his conviction in hate speech case: Lawyer
Stand-up comedian Vir Das' show, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru today, cancelled following protests by Hindu right-wing organisations
Interesting fact about the two finalist at the T20I World Cup 2022 - one was beaten by Ireland, while the other was beaten by Zimbabwe!
Anticipatory bail plea of former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain rejected in a gang rape case
Cong president Kharge says jobs, high inflation and old pension scheme are the biggest issues in Himachal Pradesh, BJP failed in all
England crush India by 10 wickets to set up T20 World Cup final against Pakistan
Difficult to find scam under BJP rule, difficult to count scams under Congress rule: Home Minister Amit Shah in #HimachalPradesh rally
The way England is batting, one can draw parallels to the way Pakistan thwarted India in the previous T20I World Cup
India on way to reclaim the glory it had ages ago; its rise unstoppable: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Delhi University conference
India vs England T20 World Cup Update
India vs England T20 World Cup Update
India vs England at T20 World Cup Semi-Finals
- 50 for Hardik Pandya off 29 deliveries
- Virat Kohli hits a 50; returns to pavillion
- Kohli has now hit 100 Fours in the T20 World Cup
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot seeks suggestions from people for next budget
SC permits Bhima Koregaon case accused Gautam Navlakha to be placed under house arrest
Ahead of expected Xi-Biden meet, China says both countries should work together
Mumbai police issues orders against flying of drones after November 13 for 30 days
PM Modi to arrive in Bengaluru today
SC refuses to accord urgent hearing on PIL on air pollution
Ukraine boosts Southeast Asia ties with peace accord
Nine Indians among 10 killed in fire in Maldives' capital Male
"We feel that the state is being run by Dy CM Fadnavis and he is leading the state," says Shiv Sena (Uddhav) MP Sanjay Raut
Orange alert in Chennai on Nov 11 and 12
SC to set up bench to hear Gyanvapi Kashi Vishwanath case on Friday
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred in Arunachal Pradesh, at around 10.31 am today
2022 Asian Elite Boxing Championships
Global coffee price slump won't hit Indian exports
Gujarat Assembly Polls Update
Bharat Jodo Yatra Update
Gujarat Assembly Polls
Russia Ukraine War
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend G-20 summit
A Gauguin painting sells for a record-setting $106 million at Christie’s
US-India CEO Forum officially launched
Gadkari approves Rs 68,000-cr road projects in four Northeastern states
ED arrests Aurobindo Pharma Director Sharath Reddy
Imran Khan's party all set to resume stalled long march today
Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls: Kejriwal to announce 10 'guarantees' today
Stubble burning continues in Punjab
T20 World Cup | India Vs England
SC to hear plea seeking “urgent intervention” regarding air quality in Delhi
Joe Biden to discuss North Korea nuclear threat with Japan, South Korean leaders
The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com.
World Bank tells rich countries, give us more cash for climate
The World Bank is ready to step up financing of action to tackle climate change in the world's poorest countries, but needs fresh funds from wealthy donor countries to do so, its managing director of operations told Reuters.
Axel van Trotsenburg made his comments on the sidelines of the COP27 climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh. Criticism has grown of the bank's efforts to mobilise sufficient support for developing countries to shift to clean energy.
"There is no money going to sub-Saharan Africa. Full stop," van Trotsenburg said. "I would like to challenge everybody: Do more." (Reuters)
DoT extends deadline for public comments on draft Telecom Bill to Nov 20
The Department of Telecom has extended the deadline till November 20 for submitting public comments on the draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022. The bill proposes to bring internet-based calling and messaging services under the telecom rules as well as strengthen security for consumers.
"In response to the requests received from several stakeholders, the ministry has decided to further extend the last date for receipt of comments till 20th November, 2022," the DoT said in an official note on Thursday. (PTI)
Twitter's India unit swings to loss in FY22; Revenue jumps 82%
Twitter's India unit swung into losses for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, owing to a more than three-fold increase in its employee benefit expenses, despite a significant gain in operating revenue.
The company posted a net loss of Rs 31.84 crore for the year, against a profit of Rs 7.76 a year back, as per Twitter's latest filing with the Registrar of Companies, shared by business intelligence platform Tofler. Read full report
Delhi excise policy: Court sends 2 private company executives - Benoy Babu and P Sarath Chandra Reddy - to 7-day ED remand, say officials
LDF govt amends rules of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university to remove Governor as its Chancellor
Actor Sushant Singh joins Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Maharashtra's Nanded; says "path of love, harmony difficult"
Former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain arrested in gang rape case; taken to hospital for check-up
Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 81.40 against US dollar
Former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain arrested in gang rape case; taken to hospital for check-up
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district seal nine properties worth more than Rs 2.58 crore belonging to banned terrorist outfit Jamaat-e-Islami: State Investigation Agency
#JNU pic.twitter.com/1GnYmDmxto— NDTV (@ndtv) November 10, 2022