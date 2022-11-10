News Highlights: World Bank tells rich countries, give us more cash for climate

English
    • November 10, 2022 / 10:35 PM IST

       DoT extends deadline for public comments on draft Telecom Bill to Nov 20

      The Department of Telecom has extended the deadline till November 20 for submitting public comments on the draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022. The bill proposes to bring internet-based calling and messaging services under the telecom rules as well as strengthen security for consumers.

      "In response to the requests received from several stakeholders, the ministry has decided to further extend the last date for receipt of comments till 20th November, 2022," the DoT said in an official note on Thursday. (PTI)

    • November 10, 2022 / 10:21 PM IST

      Twitter's India unit swings to loss in FY22; Revenue jumps 82%

      Twitter's India unit swung into losses for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, owing to a more than three-fold increase in its employee benefit expenses, despite a significant gain in operating revenue.

      The company posted a net loss of Rs 31.84 crore for the year, against a profit of Rs 7.76 a year back, as per Twitter's latest filing with the Registrar of Companies, shared by business intelligence platform Tofler. Read full report

    • November 10, 2022 / 09:57 PM IST

      Delhi excise policy: Court sends 2 private company executives - Benoy Babu and P Sarath Chandra Reddy - to 7-day ED remand, say officials

    • November 10, 2022 / 09:44 PM IST

      LDF govt amends rules of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university to remove Governor as its Chancellor

    • November 10, 2022 / 09:30 PM IST

      Actor Sushant Singh joins Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Maharashtra's Nanded; says "path of love, harmony difficult"

    • November 10, 2022 / 09:15 PM IST

      Former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain arrested in gang rape case; taken to hospital for check-up

    • November 10, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST

      Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 81.40 against US dollar

    • November 10, 2022 / 08:21 PM IST

    • November 10, 2022 / 07:44 PM IST

      Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district seal nine properties worth more than Rs 2.58 crore belonging to banned terrorist outfit Jamaat-e-Islami: State Investigation Agency

    • November 10, 2022 / 07:37 PM IST
