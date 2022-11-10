News Highlights: World Bank tells rich countries, give us more cash for climate

November 10, 2022 / 10:48 PM IST

World Bank tells rich countries, give us more cash for climate

The World Bank is ready to step up financing of action to tackle climate change in the world's poorest countries, but needs fresh funds from wealthy donor countries to do so, its managing director of operations told Reuters.

Axel van Trotsenburg made his comments on the sidelines of the COP27 climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh. Criticism has grown of the bank's efforts to mobilise sufficient support for developing countries to shift to clean energy.

"There is no money going to sub-Saharan Africa. Full stop," van Trotsenburg said. "I would like to challenge everybody: Do more." (Reuters)