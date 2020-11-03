Kerala Public Service Commission to implement 10% job quota for economically weaker sections

The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) on November 2 announced its decision to implement a 10 percent reservation in government jobs for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the general category for all job notifications active on October 23, The Hindu reported. The Kerala Cabinet approved the proposal for the quota on October 23.

Persons who are not covered under the existing scheme of reservations for the Scheduled Castes (SC), the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and socially and educationally backward classes and whose family has gross annual income below Rs 8 lakh are identified as EWSs for the benefit of reservation. There are certain other conditions to qualify for the EWSs quota. Currently, a 50 percent reservation is set aside for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes and Backward Communities.

The state government had earlier informed that the 10 percent reservation would not affect the existing categories, but will help those who are economically backward in the general category.

The decision to formally adopt the quota comes amid political opposition ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled in 2021.