Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala floods: Here is how the internet contributed to relief and rescue operations in the state

Some people used Twitter to organise and send relief material, while others offered professional services in return for donations to the state relief fund

Pranav Nair @notpranav
CM Vijayan has thanked fishing workers who are participating in rescue operations. The chief minister has also said that all boats will be granted Rs 3,000 for each day they participate in the operations. Kerala government will also be bearing repair cost of all boats damaged during such work. In this picture: People engage in flood rescue work after the Kakkayam dam was opened following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kozhikode. (Image: PTI)
The internet, of late, has witnessed a rise in unwanted and unwarranted activities which has given the medium a bad reputation. However, in the case of Kerala floods, it has played a major role in the relief and rescue operations, saving multiple lives.

The Kerala government put the technology to great use with the Keralarescue.in portal. It is an open source website through which people can sign up to volunteer, contribute, locate relief camps and, most importantly, request for help like ask for food, water or even to be rescued.

People used Twitter to organise and send relief material. Sandhya Menon, a journalist, raised nearly Rs 8.9 lakh and has been collecting and dispatching relief material from her home.

On the same platform, Dhanya Rajendran, editor-in-chief of The News Minute, helped people connect with volunteers and set up rescue efforts.

People who could not volunteer offered their professional services to people who donated a certain amount to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund. Prem Panicker offered to edit manuscripts of anyone who donated Rs 10,000.

“If you are donating more than 20k towards flood relief efforts, I will develop a mobile responsive website for you,” Mejo Kuriachan tweeted.

A Reddit user donated thrice the number of upvotes received on his post, which amounted to more than Rs 35,000.

Indians who lived abroad also helped in the relief operation. Honey Bhaskaran, a hospitality administrator in UAE, along with a team of 70 people. were taking requests for rescue on Facebook and passed it on to the state’s disaster management team, the Economic Times reported.

People stranded in the floods as well as those with missing relatives used social media platforms to ask for help after they couldn’t reach the helpline numbers.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 05:20 pm

tags #India #Kerala #Kerala floods

