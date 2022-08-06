English
    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests COVID positive

    Bommai said he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself at home.

    PTI
    August 06, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File Image)

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and that his trip to New Delhi stands cancelled. He said he has isolated himself at home.

    "I have tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested. My trip to Delhi stands cancelled," Bommai tweeted.

    Bommai was to travel to New Delhi today to take part in third meeting of the national committee of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening and August 7 morning respectively.

    He was also expected to meet BJP's national leadership and hold discussions regarding recent developments in the state and preparations for 2023 assembly polls.

    Bommai had attended a series of meetings and events throughout the day on Friday like- the State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), inaugural of annual Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh's glass house, Annual General Meeting of Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC), among others.
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:00 am
