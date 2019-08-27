Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa appoints three Deputy CMs, allocates portfolios

The three Deputy CMs are Govind Karjol, Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Savadi
In a first, Karnataka will have three Deputy Chief Ministers as Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on August 26 allocated portfolios to 17 newly appointed ministers who were inducted into the cabinet nearly a week ago.
Among the three Deputy Chief Ministers are Govind Karjol, who has also been given the charge of PWD and Social welfare; Ashwath Narayan the portfolio of Higher Education, IT & BT, Science and Technology; and Laxman Savadi with Transport department. Basavaraj Bommai gets the Home portfolio.
While Jagadish Shettar, a former Chief Minister, has been made the Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, two former Deputy Chief Ministers, K S Eshwarappa and R Ashoka, have been given the charge of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and Revenue Department respectively.
Senior ST leader B Sriramulu is the Health and Family Welfare Minister, while S Suresh Kumar, a Brahmin, has been given the charge of Primary and Secondary Education, along with Sakala.
Portfolios of other ministers include- V Somanna (Housing), C T Ravi (Tourism, Kannada and Culture), Basavaraj Bommai (Home), Kota Shrinivas Poojari (Muzrai, Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport), J C Madhuswamy (Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, Minor Irrigation). C C Patil has been allotted Mines and Geology, H Nagesh (Excise), Prabhu Chavan (Animal Husbandry), and Shahsikala Jolle (Women and Child Development).Interestingly, Savadi, who has been made the Deputy Chief Minister, is neither a member of the Assembly nor the Council. His induction into the cabinet had created resentment among several senior BJP legislators.