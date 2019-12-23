Live now
Dec 23, 2019 05:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jharkhand Election Results 2019 LIVE: Counting happens today; exit polls predict edge for JMM-Congress
Live updates of the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha election results 2019. BJP is facing a challenge from the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance
Counting of votes will begin at 8.00 am across all 81 Assembly constituencies.Exit polls have predicted a setback for the Raghubar Das-led Bharatiya Janata Party and advantage for the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance.
Exit polls predict setback for BJP, advantage for JMM-Congress
Lowdown on how things are stacked
LIVE updates of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election results
Political parties in Jharkhand, especially those in the Opposition, seemingly had taken a leaf out of the recent elections in Maharashtra and Haryana — they focused more on local issues than national ones.
By definition, a constituency that votes for the political party which eventually forms the government is called a bellwether seat.
While there is no scientific basis to this, bellwether constituencies usually act as a marker for the final results.
As the votes are counted today, do keep an eye on Jharkhand’s 10 bellwether seats
Election schedule
The election happened over five phases. The first phase for 13 seats happened on November 30. The second-phase, for 20 seats, and the third phase, for 17 seats, took place on December 7 and December 12, respectively. The fourth phase for 15 seats, happened on December 16.
The fifth and final phase of polling for 16 seats was held on December 20. This was followed by the exit polls.
According to the Election Commission of India (EC), couting of votes will begin at 8.00 am.
Exit polls predict setback for BJP
Exit polls, released on December 20, have predicted a setback for the Raghubar Das-led BJP. While predictions in terms of the number of seats each party is winning, varies, most exit polls concur that the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance has an edge.
Remember, Jharkhand Assembly has a total strength of 81, making 41 as the majority mark.
Quick lowdown on Jharkhand’s political situation: Raghubar Das, Jharkhand’s only chief minister to complete a tenure, led the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s campaign to retain power.
The saffron party was challenged by an alliance comprising former chief minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Indian National Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
BJP’s long-time ally, the All Jharkhand Student's Union (AJSU) contested this election separately. Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) also contested alone.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah had campaigned extensively during the election. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also held multiple rallies.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election result. Counting of votes, across the state’s 81 Assembly constituencies, will happen today.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates and results.