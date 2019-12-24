Jharkhand Government Formation LIVE: Sonia Gandhi congratulates Soren, says win is of ‘extreme contemporary importance’

Sonia Gandhi congratulates Hemant Soren

Sonia Gandhi has congratulated Hemant Soren, all alliance partners and the Congress party leaders and workers for the victory, the party said in a statement.

The victory is special and of extreme contemporary importance, and the people of Jharkhand deserve special gratitude and congratulations for summarily defeating the BJP and its divisive agenda, she said.

With this mandate, the people have defeated the BJP's attempts to divide the society on caste and religious lines, the Congress president asserted. (PTI)