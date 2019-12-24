Live now
Dec 24, 2019 08:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jharkhand Government Formation LIVE: Sonia Gandhi congratulates Soren, says win is of ‘extreme contemporary importance’
Live updates of the government formation in Jharkhand following the 2019 Vidhan Sabha election. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has won 47 of the total 81 seats
The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance trumped BJP in the Assembly election and secured a majority in the 81-seat House.Now, the alliance is all set to form the state government with JMM leader Hemant Soren as the chief minister.
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi reacts to Jharkhand result
LIVE updates of Jharkhand government formation
Raghubar Das resigns, asked to continue till new government is formed
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das resigned last night after the BJP received a drubbing in the assembly elections.
"I met Governor Droupadi Murmu and submitted my resignation. The governor asked me to be caretaker CM till the new government is formed, Das told reporters after coming out of the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.
Read more here
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Hemant Soren
Sonia Gandhi has congratulated Hemant Soren, all alliance partners and the Congress party leaders and workers for the victory, the party said in a statement.
The victory is special and of extreme contemporary importance, and the people of Jharkhand deserve special gratitude and congratulations for summarily defeating the BJP and its divisive agenda, she said.
With this mandate, the people have defeated the BJP's attempts to divide the society on caste and religious lines, the Congress president asserted. (PTI)
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance trumped the BJP to secure a majority in the 81-seat House. Now, the alliance is all set to form the state government with JMM leader Hemant Soren as the chief minister.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates from that front.