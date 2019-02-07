App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 02:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

IRDAI imposes Rs 9 lakh fine on United India Insurance for violations

The IRDAI officials during the inspection found three violations, of which two attracted fine.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority has imposed a fine of Rs nine lakh on state-owned United India Insurance Co Ltd for violating certain procedures.

The insurance watchdog had issued a show-cause notice in August last year in connection with the on-site inspection conducted by the IRDAI during October, 2015.

"In conclusion, as directed under the respective charges, the total penalty amount of Rs nine lakh shall be remitted by UIIC by debiting shareholders' account within a period of 45 days from the date of receipt of this order through NEFT/RTGS (details for which will be communicated separately)," the IRDAI said.

The IRDAI officials during the inspection found three violations, of which two attracted fine.

related news

On examining the sample policy files of UIIC, it was noted that the insurer had not recorded justification for the "extent of discount" given to different clients.

The discount given is derived from market forces, as the insurer relies on quotes given by other competitors.

"Thus the insurer presented a false picture, as if it is offering a huge discount on the base premium and charging premium separately for AOG (Act of God) perils," the regulator said on one of the violations of UIIC.

During the examination of the sample documents pertaining to the insurer, IRDAI officials found there were numerous circumstances where the surveyor has been appointed beyond 72 hours.

A general insurer has to appoint a surveyor within 72 hours of the receipt of intimation from the insured and also the surveyor shall not take more than six months from the date of his appointment to furnish his report.

In 28 claims, the submission of survey report has been delayed beyond six months, the regulator said.

If UIIC feels aggrieved by the order, an appeal may be filed with the Securities Appellate Tribunal as per the provisions of Section 110 of the Insurance Act, 1938.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 01:59 pm

tags #India #Irdai #United India Insurance

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.