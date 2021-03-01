Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy says COVID-19 vaccine jabs at Rs 500 reasonable

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy (Image: Reuters)

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty were among the senior citizens who took the vaccine on the day the drive opened to those over 60 years of age and those over 45 with comorbidities.

In an interaction with CNBC TV18, chairperson Sudha Murty said she has made vaccination compulsory at Infosys Foundation to make sure everyone is vaccinated and has a certificate for the same.

Narayana Murthy said that Rs 500 for two doses of vaccine seems reasonable, especially if one considers the middle class. "The government has done everything possible to provide access to every citizen either free or at a certain amount at private hospital. I can't think you can get anything better than this," concluded Murthy.

Meanwhile, Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan also got vaccinated against the coronavirus at Narayana Health.

"Two things - I need to get vaccinated. That is very important. Plus, if I can give some assurance to other people that they should get vaccinated, they shouldn't fear it... They should trust the scientists. They should trust the doctors. It is like a race between the people getting vaccines and the virus mutating," Gopalakrishnan told NDTV.

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw was also among senior citizens to get vaccinated at Narayana Health. Taking to Twitter Shaw wrote, "I just got vaccinated at Narayana Health - painless no injection-related side effects. I guess it’s a booster dose for me since I had Covid 6 months ago. Feel safe & protected. I urge all eligible people to vaccinate themselves. Let’s keep our country safe."

On February 28, Shaw hit out at the government for capping COVID-19 vaccine price at Rs 250 at private hospitals, saying vaccine companies "feel betrayed" as it is too low to sustain.

Reacting to a report that the health ministry has fixed Rs 250 per shot at private hospitals and health centres, she tweeted, "We r (sic) crushing instead of incentivising vaccine industry."

She further said, "Covid Vaccine Jab Capped At Rs 250 At Private Hospitals: Government - understand vaccine cos (sic) feel betrayed as price is too low to sustain."