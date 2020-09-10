Indian expat Laxmi Venkata Tata Rao Grandhi wins $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Promotion Draw

Grandhi shifted to Dubai a year ago after bagging the job of a software engineer at a local firm.
A 34-year-old Indian software engineer has won a whopping $1 million (Rs 7.3 crore) in a lucky draw contest here, according to a media report on September 10.
"I'm really glad and thankful to Dubai Duty Free for this amazing opportunity. This will definitely secure a better future for my family in India", Laxmi Venkata Tata Rao Grandhi, who hails from Telangana, was quoted by the Gulf News.
Grandhi shifted to Dubai a year ago after bagging the job of a software engineer at a local firm. He is the 168th Indian national to win the $1-million prize at the Millennium Millionaire Promotion Draw since it started in 1999, The report said.