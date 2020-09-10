172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|indian-expat-laxmi-venkata-tata-rao-grandhi-wins-1-million-in-millennium-millionaire-promotion-draw-5822851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 04:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian expat Laxmi Venkata Tata Rao Grandhi wins $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Promotion Draw

Grandhi shifted to Dubai a year ago after bagging the job of a software engineer at a local firm.

PTI

A 34-year-old Indian software engineer has won a whopping $1 million (Rs 7.3 crore) in a lucky draw contest here, according to a media report on September 10.

"I'm really glad and thankful to Dubai Duty Free for this amazing opportunity. This will definitely secure a better future for my family in India", Laxmi Venkata Tata Rao Grandhi, who hails from Telangana, was quoted by the Gulf News.

Grandhi shifted to Dubai a year ago after bagging the job of a software engineer at a local firm. He is the 168th Indian national to win the $1-million prize at the Millennium Millionaire Promotion Draw since it started in 1999, The report said.

Indians account for the most number of lucky draw tickets sold in the UAE, the report added.
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 04:34 pm

tags #Dubai #India #Laxmi Venkata Tata Rao Grandhi #Millennium Millionaire Promotion Draw

