India-China border face-off LIVE updates: Major General-level talks on Galwan Valley disengagement remain inconclusive

India-China border face-off LIVE updates | DoT set to ask BSNL not to use Chinese telecom equipment in 4G upgrades: Report

The Department of Telecom (DoT) is set to ask state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) not to use Chinese telecom gear in its 4G upgrades, PTI has reported.

The development comes amid escalating tension along the LAC between India and China. The standoff has stirred anti-China sentiments in India, with protesters and some trade bodies like CAIT calling for a boycott of Chinese products.

The telecom department may also convey that the tender in this regard may need to be reworked. A similar message will be conveyed to Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), the report adds.

DoT is even considering measures to urge private telecom operators to bring down their dependence on Chinese-made telecom equipment.