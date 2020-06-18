App
Jun 18, 2020 07:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-China border face-off LIVE updates: Major General-level talks on Galwan Valley disengagement remain inconclusive

India-China border news LIVE updates: Situation along the Line of Actual Control remains tense. Twenty Indian Army soldiers were killed during a face-off with Chinese troops on June 15-16 night. Four personnel who were critically injured, are now stable

India-China stand-off LIVE updates: Twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in a face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on the night of June 15-16, the Army. Four more Indian soldiers who were in critical condition, are now stable. China has not denied claims that there were casualties on its side too. In a brief statement yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India wants peace, but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated. He has called an all-party meet on June 19 to discuss the situation.

The Army has rushed in additional troops to all sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. Indian Air Force (IAF) fighters have been moved to forward bases as a precautionary measure, reports suggest. Catch the LIVE updates here:
  • June 18, 2020 07:44 AM IST

    India-China border face-off LIVE updates | DoT set to ask BSNL not to use Chinese telecom equipment in 4G upgrades: Report

    The Department of Telecom (DoT) is set to ask state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) not to use Chinese telecom gear in its 4G upgrades, PTI has reported.

    The development comes amid escalating tension along the LAC between India and China. The standoff has stirred anti-China sentiments in India, with protesters and some trade bodies like CAIT calling for a boycott of Chinese products.

    The telecom department may also convey that the tender in this regard may need to be reworked. A similar message will be conveyed to Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), the report adds.

    DoT is even considering measures to urge private telecom operators to bring down their dependence on Chinese-made telecom equipment.

  • June 18, 2020 07:30 AM IST

    India-China Border News LIVE updates | A look at military expenditure of both sides:

  • June 18, 2020 07:16 AM IST

    India-China Border News LIVE updates | China is on NATO radar more than ever: US envoy

    North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is reassessing its situation with regards to China, a top American envoy to the powerful military grouping has said, asserting that Beijing is on its radar more than ever in the past.

    "China could be a peaceful partner, a good trade partner, but they're not showing that right now, and I think NATO partners are looking at this, and NATO is beginning to assess what China is doing as well," she said.

    "It's much more on our radar screen, and I think it should be because we should assess the risk, hope for the best but prepare for the worst," Hutchison said on the aggressive behaviour and provocative actions of China against Taiwan, Japan and India. (Input from PTI)

  • June 18, 2020 07:03 AM IST

    India-China Border News LIVE Updates | Talks between Major Generals of India and China in Galwan Valley ended yesterday. The talks remained inconclusive as no immediate disengagement or change in ground has taken place. More talks to take place in the coming days, news agency ANI has reported.

  • June 18, 2020 06:59 AM IST

    India-China Border News LIVE updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called an all-party meet on June 19 to discuss the situation.

  • June 18, 2020 06:58 AM IST

    India-China Border News LIVE updates | Reacting to the developments for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday assured the nation that the sacrifice of the jawans who were killed in action during the India China violent face-off at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, will not be in vain.

    He said that unity and sovereignty of the country are the most important, adding that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply when instigated.

    Read more here

  • June 18, 2020 06:56 AM IST

    India-China Border News LIVE updates | At least 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a “violent face-off” in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on the night of June 15-16, the Army said yesterday. Four more Indian soldiers who were in critical condition, are now stable.

    In a statement earlier, the Indian Army had indicated that there were casualties on the Chinese side too. China has not denied this. However, the Chinese side has not put out any number so far.

