India-China border face-off LIVE updates: Major General-level talks on Galwan Valley disengagement remain inconclusive

India-China stand-off LIVE updates: Twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in a face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on the night of June 15-16, the Army. Four more Indian soldiers who were in critical condition, are now stable. China has not denied claims that there were casualties on its side too. In a brief statement yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India wants peace, but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated. He has called an all-party meet on June 19 to discuss the situation.The Army has rushed in additional troops to all sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. Indian Air Force (IAF) fighters have been moved to forward bases as a precautionary measure, reports suggest. Catch the LIVE updates here:
DoT to ask BSNL not to use Chinese telecom equipment in 4G upgrades
China on NATO radar more than ever: US envoy
The Department of Telecom (DoT) is set to ask state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) not to use Chinese telecom gear in its 4G upgrades, PTI has reported.
The development comes amid escalating tension along the LAC between India and China. The standoff has stirred anti-China sentiments in India, with protesters and some trade bodies like CAIT calling for a boycott of Chinese products.
The telecom department may also convey that the tender in this regard may need to be reworked. A similar message will be conveyed to Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), the report adds.
DoT is even considering measures to urge private telecom operators to bring down their dependence on Chinese-made telecom equipment.
India-China Border News LIVE updates | China is on NATO radar more than ever: US envoy
North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is reassessing its situation with regards to China, a top American envoy to the powerful military grouping has said, asserting that Beijing is on its radar more than ever in the past.
"China could be a peaceful partner, a good trade partner, but they're not showing that right now, and I think NATO partners are looking at this, and NATO is beginning to assess what China is doing as well," she said.
"It's much more on our radar screen, and I think it should be because we should assess the risk, hope for the best but prepare for the worst," Hutchison said on the aggressive behaviour and provocative actions of China against Taiwan, Japan and India. (Input from PTI)
India-China Border News LIVE Updates | Talks between Major Generals of India and China in Galwan Valley ended yesterday. The talks remained inconclusive as no immediate disengagement or change in ground has taken place. More talks to take place in the coming days, news agency ANI has reported.
He said that unity and sovereignty of the country are the most important, adding that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply when instigated.
