App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 06:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vishwa Hindu Parishad announces nationwide campaign for boycotting Chinese goods

In a statement, VHP general secretary Milind Parande said the whole country is stunned over the fatal attack by China on Indian Army soldiers and it is high time that the neighbouring country should be taught a lesson.

PTI

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday said it will conduct a door-to-door campaign across the country appealing to people to boycott Chinese goods and mobile phones to break China's backbone.

In a statement, VHP general secretary Milind Parande said the whole country is stunned over the fatal attack by China on Indian Army soldiers and it is high time that the neighbouring country should be taught a lesson.

"I appeal to the people of Bharat for a total boycott of Chinese goods and mobile applications so that the Dragon's backbone is entirely broken and it is made spineless," Parande said.

Close

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the organisation, along with its youth wing Bajrang Dal, will conduct a door-to-door campaign in the country asking people to boycott Chinese goods and mobile applications.

related news

Expressing faith in the BJP-led government, VHP leaders said the leadership at the Centre and the country's brave soldiers are capable enough to tackle any crisis on the border.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 06:35 pm

tags #China #Current Affairs #India #India china border #India China border news #Milind Parande #Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Plenty of liquidity available in the system: SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar

Plenty of liquidity available in the system: SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar

Buying insurance during COVID-19 | India second-most active in APAC: Survey

Buying insurance during COVID-19 | India second-most active in APAC: Survey

Russia revises sharply higher coronavirus death toll among medics

Russia revises sharply higher coronavirus death toll among medics

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.