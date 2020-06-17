App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-China border tension | Names of 20 soldiers killed in Galwan Valley's violent face-off released

On June 16, the Indian Army said at least 20 of its personnel had been killed in a “violent face-off” with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on the June 15-16 night. Here are the names.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative photo by Khanak Arodia on Unsplash
Representative photo by Khanak Arodia on Unsplash

The Indian Army has released the names of the 20 personnel killed in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15-16 night.

Four more Indian soldiers are in critical condition, reports suggest.

In a statement, the Indian Army had indicated that there were casualties on the Chinese side too.

Close

India-China Border News LIVE

related news

Here are the names Indian Army personnel who lost their lives:

Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu (from Hyderabad)

Nb Sub Nuduram Soren (Mayurbhanj)

Nb Sub Mandeep Singh (Patiala)

Nb Sub (Dvr) Satnam Singh (Gurdaspur)

Hav (Gnr) K Palani (Madurai)

Hav Sunil Kumar (Patna)

Hav Bipul Roy (Meerut city)

NK (NA) Deepak Kumar (Rewa)

Sepoy Rajesh Orang (Birghum)

Sepoy Kundan Kumar Ojha (Sahibganj)

Sepoy Ganesh Ram (Kanker)

Sepoy Chandrakanta Pradhan (Kandhamal)

Sepoy Ankush (Hamirpur)

Sepoy Gurbinder (Sangrur)

Sepoy Gurtej Singh (Mansa)

Sepoy Chandan Kumar (Bhojpur)

Sepoy Kundan Kumar (Saharsa)

Sepoy Aman Kumar (Samstipur)

Sepoy Jai Kishor Singh (Vaishali)

Sepoy Ganesh Hansda (East Singhbhum)

Read our complete coverage on the India-China border tension

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 03:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #India China border news #Indian Army #Ladakh

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Formula E schedules six races in nine days to finish season

Formula E schedules six races in nine days to finish season

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Thane

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Thane

COVID-19 impact | Insurers may need to consider potential impairment of non-financial assets: PwC

COVID-19 impact | Insurers may need to consider potential impairment of non-financial assets: PwC

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.