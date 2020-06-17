India-China border tension | Names of 20 soldiers killed in Galwan Valley's violent face-off released

The Indian Army has released the names of the 20 personnel killed in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15-16 night.

Four more Indian soldiers are in critical condition, reports suggest.

In a statement, the Indian Army had indicated that there were casualties on the Chinese side too.

Here are the names Indian Army personnel who lost their lives:

Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu (from Hyderabad)

Nb Sub Nuduram Soren (Mayurbhanj)

Nb Sub Mandeep Singh (Patiala)

Nb Sub (Dvr) Satnam Singh (Gurdaspur)

Hav (Gnr) K Palani (Madurai)

Hav Sunil Kumar (Patna)

Hav Bipul Roy (Meerut city)

NK (NA) Deepak Kumar (Rewa)

Sepoy Rajesh Orang (Birghum)

Sepoy Kundan Kumar Ojha (Sahibganj)

Sepoy Ganesh Ram (Kanker)

Sepoy Chandrakanta Pradhan (Kandhamal)

Sepoy Ankush (Hamirpur)

Sepoy Gurbinder (Sangrur)

Sepoy Gurtej Singh (Mansa)

Sepoy Chandan Kumar (Bhojpur)

Sepoy Kundan Kumar (Saharsa)

Sepoy Aman Kumar (Samstipur)

Sepoy Jai Kishor Singh (Vaishali)

Sepoy Ganesh Hansda (East Singhbhum)