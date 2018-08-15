Independence Day 2018 Live: PM Modi says national healthcare scheme to be rolled out on Sept 25

Live now
Aug 15, 2018 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Monsoon Session was dedicated to social justice: PM Narendra Modi
Modi says agri export policy on the anvil; on track to double farm income by 2022
PM Modi says corrupt, black money hoarders will not be spared
Rule of law supreme: PM Modi on rape cases
India to launch first manned space mission by 2022
PM Modi resumes trend of delivering long Independence Day speeches
Govt's ambitious healthcare scheme to be launched on September 25
PM Modi speaks of India's rise under his government
Gaganyaan to take Indian astronaut to space by 2022: PM Modi
India to be engine of world growth for 3 decades: PM Modi
PM Modi announces Jan Aarogya Abhiyaan to ensure affordable healthcare for poor
Swacchhta saved lives of 3 lakh children: PM Modi
We have brought Delhi to the North-East
Monsoon session of Parliament was devoted to social justice: PM Modi
After delivering an over 80 minute speech from the ramparts of the historic monument, he waved to the crowd and moved to his motorcade for departure.
With the BJP working to strengthen its appeal among Dalits and backward classes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today highlighted his government's efforts to protect their interests in the Parliament's Monsoon Session which, he asserted, was dedicated to social justice.
In his last Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort before the next Lok Sabha election, Modi said a demand to confer constitutional status on the Other Backward Classes was being made for a long time but this was fulfilled by his government during the session.
Modi says agri export policy on the anvil; on track to double farm income by 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a new agriculture export policy will be unveiled soon to boost farm income as the government is on track to achieve the target of doubling farmers' income by 2022. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day, PM Modi spelt out pro-farm measures taken during four years of his government, the cornerstone being the bold move to fix the minimum support price (MSP) of crops at least 1.5 times of the cost of production.
PM Modi says corrupt, black money hoarders will not be spared
Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed not to spare corrupt and black money holders, saying efforts of his government have freed corridors of power from brokers, enhanced the number of taxpayers and saved Rs 90,000 crore by eliminating bogus beneficiaries. Modi thanked honest taxpayers for their contribution in the development of the country, which is now the world's sixth largest economy. PM Modi added that nepotism and partisan politics have been eliminated and strict action is being taken against bribery.
State of economy, insurance for poor and Indian in space: Highlights from PM's I-Day speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his fifth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, in an address lasting for close to 80 minutes.
Rule of law supreme: PM Modi on rape cases
Asserting that the rule of law is supreme for his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for giving wide publicity to the cases in which rapists were awarded the death sentence, saying it would instill fear in people with "demonic mindset". "The country, our society needs to be rid off this demonic mindset," he said during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort. "The rule of law is supreme for us and there can be no compromise with this," he said.
India to launch first manned space mission by 2022
India will launch its first manned space mission by 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, which could make it the fourth nation to do so after the United States, Russia and China.
PM Modi resumes trend of delivering long Independence Day speeches
After delivering his shortest Independence Day speech last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi resumed his trend of delivering long speeches and spoke for over 80 minutes while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort. PM Modi had last year spoken for 57 minutes, his shortest Independence Day speech in five years.
Govt's ambitious healthcare scheme to be launched on September 25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that his government will launch an ambitious healthcare scheme on September 25 this year which will benefit 50 crore citizens of the country. In his last Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort ahead of the next Lok Sabha election, he said the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan (Ayushman Bharat) will be launched on September 25 on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.
PM Modi speaks of India's rise under his government
In his last Independence Day address ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at length about the progress India has made under his government and asserted that its rise is being hailed by the world. Modi drew a comparison between the situation in 2013 and how things stand today and said if the pace of the UPA government's last year was maintained, it would have taken decades, centuries and generations to build as many toilets, distribute as many LPG connections among the poor and lay down as much optical fibre as his government has done.