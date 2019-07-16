In Pics | Here's all you need to know about the devastating Assam floods

PM Modi telephoned Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of the situation in the state Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 The northeastern state of Assam has been ravaged by torrential rainfall and subsequent floods, with river Brahmaputra flowing above its danger mark. Over 4,100 villages have been affected in 30 districts as of July 15. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Around 43 lakh people have been affected by these floods. Seen here are villagers in Katahguri village along the river Brahmaputra, east of Guwahati. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Over 80,000 hectares of crop areas have been damaged. Authorities are running 327 relief camps and distribution centres in 24 districts, where around 17,000 people have taken shelter. Seen here are affected villagers being rescued on a boat. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 River Brahmaputra, which flows through Guwahati in Assam, crossed the danger mark on July 15. The Central Water Commission said the water level is rising by 2-3 centimetres per hour, which can be a "danger for the city". (Image: AP) 5/10 At least 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), comprising 380 personnel, have been deployed in the state to tackle the situation. They have rescued 2,500 people between July 11 and July 15. However, at least 15 people have already lost their lives to the floods. (Image: PTI) 6/10 About 70 percent of the Kaziranga National Park, the habitat of the Great Indian Rhino and a world heritage site, has been affected too. "Many animals have moved to highlands. We have a sufficient stock of fodder and forest officials are on alert," an official told reporters. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 PM Modi telephoned Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of the situation in the state. Sonowal briefed the PM on all relief and rescue operations that have been pressed into service, including 24X7 control rooms, and provision of medicines and clean drinking water. (Image: AP) 8/10 Meanwhile, the NDRF and SDRF have rescued 7,833 people in the past 24 hours across the state. As much as 11,000 litres of mustard oil, 8,000 quintals of rice, tarpaulin sheets, water pouches, biscuits, milk powder, dal, salt and other essential items have been distributed among the flood-affected people. (Image: AP) 9/10 "As per the Met department forecast, there will be more rainfall across Assam and the water level in the Brahmaputra is likely to rise," an official told mediapersons. Last year, the state had received Rs 590 crore from the Centre. "We have sufficient funds and have already released Rs 55.85 crore to the districts," he said. (Image: AP) 10/10 Meanwhile, Congress MPs from Assam launched a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament over the situation in the state and demanded that Assam floods be declared a national problem. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), headed by Amit Shah, has also been apprised of the situation. (Image: PTI) First Published on Jul 16, 2019 12:04 pm