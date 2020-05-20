App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Cyclone Amphan: Heavy rainfall hits coasts in Odisha, West Bengal

The promenade along the Bay of Bengal coast stands deserted ahead of Cyclone Amphan landfall.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1/11

Cyclone Amphan hurtled towards Indian shores on May 20, triggering downpour in coastal Odisha and West Bengal, uprooting trees and forcing evacuation of over four lakh people. (Image: AP)

2/11

Super cyclonic storm Amphan over the northwest of the Bay of Bengal moved towards north-northeast. It is likely to cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya Islands. (Image: News18)

3/11

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extensive damage in West Bengal and Odisha from heavy rainfall and strong storms. Authorities of India and Bangladesh are trying to evacuate millions of people while maintaining social distancing norms. (Image: AP)

4/11

The satellite image released by NASA shows Cyclone Amphan over the Bay of Bengal in India. The powerful storm is expected to make landfall on May 20 near Sundarbans. (Image: AP)

5/11

People walk with umbrellas in the rain ahead of Cyclone Amphan at Bhadrak district in the eastern Indian state of Orissa on May 20. (Image: AP)

6/11

Trees stay uprooted on a highway from heavy winds and rainfall that hit the coastal districts of Odisha ahead of Cyclone Amphan landfall. (Image: AP)

7/11

India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) making announcements to warn people on the Bay of Bengal coast about Cyclone Amphan. (Image: AP)

8/11

Villagers on the Bay of Bengal coast walk towards relief camps as they are evacuated by volunteers as a precaution against Cyclone Amphan. (Image: AP)

9/11

Boats are anchored at a fishing harbour at Paradeep on the Bay of Bengal coast in Odisha. (Image: AP)

10/11

Authorities are distributing face masks to the villagers evacuated as a precautionary measure to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP)

11/11

The promenade along the Bay of Bengal coast stands deserted ahead of Cyclone Amphan landfall. (Image: AP)

First Published on May 20, 2020 04:09 pm

tags #Amphan cyclone #Bangladesh #Cyclone Amphan #India #Slideshow

