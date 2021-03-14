In India, goods cannot be delivered using drones yet

The Unmanned Aircraft System Rules, 2021, was notified by the Centre on March 12.

India’s new drone rules, which were finalised after almost ten months of consultations, have not granted permission for the delivery of goods using drones.

The Unmanned Aircraft System Rules, 2021, lays the terms of usage of drones by individuals and businesses. It also lays down rules for terms of research, testing, production, and import of such vehicles.

As per the new rules to fly drones under the Unmanned Aircraft System Rules, 2021, which was notified by the Centre on March 12, a remote pilot would have to obtain the permission of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to operate drones weighing more than 250 grams. Such permission will be required before every flight, reported Mint.

Listed below are some other rules of operating drones in India:

No permission would be required to fly a nano drone, i.e., one weighing 250 gms or less. However, if such a nano drone can pick up a maximum speed of more than 15 meters per second in level flight or is capable of flying above 15 meters or has a range of more than 100 meters from the remote pilot, it will be listed as a micro drone.

To fly micro drones, obtaining permit and take-off permission is necessary under the Unmanned Aircraft System Rules, 2021. Broadly, a drone is categorised as a micro drone if it weighs more than 250 gms, but equal to or less than two kilograms.

Unauthorised import, buying or selling, and leasing of unmanned drones will be considered an offense under the new rules and would invite a penalty. The amount payable as fine will increase proportionately with the weight of the drone; this means, higher amounts will be payable for heavier drones.

If a person other than a licensed remote pilot is caught flying a drone, that person will also be penalised.

Flying drones beyond visual line of sight or for delivery of goods, has been prohibited under the new rules.

Drones can be used to conduct surveys, for photography, security, information gathering purposes, disaster management, and surveillance operations.