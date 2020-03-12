App
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 10:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

IIM Ahmedabad cancels March 21 convocation due to coronavirus scare

No positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported so far from anywhere in Gujarat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has cancelled its annual convocation scheduled for March 21 owing to coronavirus scare.

In a statement on Thursday, the premier business school said the decision to cancel the convocation was taken in view of an advisory from the central government asking people to avoid large gatherings.

No positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported so far from anywhere in Gujarat.

"In view of the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the World Health Organisation to avoid large gatherings since the eruption of the COVID-19, we have decided to cancel the annual convocation scheduled for 21st March, 2020," the statement said.

"The decision has been taken to preclude any risks to students, their extended families and friends as well as to the faculty and employees of the institute," it added.

Since the graduating students are supposed to join their respective jobs in April, they will be handed over the degree certificates personally after taking approvals from the Board of Governors of the institute, said IIMA officials.

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 10:05 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad

