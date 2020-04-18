App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2020 01:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai joins hands with French firm Air Liquide for ventilator production

As part of the partnership, Hyundai and ALMS are looking to produce 1,000 ventilators in the first phase, and to scale up subsequently.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai Motor India on Saturday said it has tied up with French company Air Liquide Medical Systems (ALMS) for production and supply of ventilators in Tamil Nadu and other states. France-based ALMS is present in India through a subsidiary which is based out of Chennai.

As part of the partnership, Hyundai and ALMS are looking to produce 1,000 ventilators in the first phase, and to scale up subsequently.

"Ventilators and other respiratory aids are critical devices in the fight against COVID-19 and to this end, Hyundai and ALMS are working together to ensure a steady supply of ventilators in India," Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO S S Kim said in a statement.

related news

ALMS India Managing Director Anil Kumar said the company has initiated a prompt response towards the fight against COVID-19 in support of the government.

"We are confident that this collaboration with Hyundai Motor India will bring about a positive shift in this battle. We are one of the very few Global companies with a dedicated R&D to manufacture ventilators in India," he added.

The company is employing all the resources available to manufacture easy-to use and high-performing ventilators, Kumar said.

Ventilators are medical devices used to deliver air with high concentration of oxygen to the lungs of a patient who is unable to breathe on his own.

For patients severely affected by COVID-19, ventilators are critical to ensure continuous oxygen is supplied to overcome respiratory insufficiency.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

First Published on Apr 18, 2020 01:30 pm

