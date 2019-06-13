How to change name after marriage in Aadhaar card?

Aadhaar is one of the most important sources of personal identification that is used across the country today. You also need it for various things like filing income tax returns and getting government subsidies. Women who are about to get married or are recently married will have to understand the procedure of name change in their Aadhaar card, so that there are no complications after marriage. You can change your name in Aadhaar card using online or offline methods. The entire procedure is simple and easy. However, you will have to provide supporting documents to enable a name change.

Steps to Change Name in Aadhaar Card after marriage

For Aadhaar card name change after marriage, follow the procedure mentioned below.

- Log in to the self-service update portal using your Aadhaar number.

- Submit your name and surname change request in the right format.

- You will now have to upload the scanned copy of self-attested supporting documents.

- You will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number and you will have to authenticate the change through the OTP.

- There are no fees charged for this procedure.

If you want Aadhaar name change after marriage and want to make a request offline, you need to follow the steps mentioned below. You can update your name in Aadhaar through an enrolment centre.

- Head to the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre to change your name.

- You will have to carry original copies of your supporting documents which will be scanned and handed back to you.

- You can also update your biometrics if need be.

- There will be a fee of Rs 25 for this change.

Documents required for changing name in Aadhaar Card for married women

For Aadhaar card update after marriage, you will be required to carry requisite documents supporting the request. The most acceptable is your marriage certificate or a proof of marriage issued by the Marriage Registrar. In addition, you can choose from any of the documents mentioned below for Aadhaar card name and address change after marriage online.

PAN card, Passport, Voter identification card, Ration card, PDS photo card, Driving licence of the applicant, MNREGA job card, Photo identification card issued by the Government of India, Pensioner photo card, Arms licence, Photo credit card, Service photo ID card issued by PSU, Photo identification issued by a recognised educational institution, Bank ATM card with photograph, Photo card of CGHS, Photo card of freedom fighter, Certificate of marriage, Kissan photo passbook, ECHS photocard, Document of proof of marriage as issued by the Marriage Registrar, A legally approved name change certificate, Department of Posts identity card that has the name, photo and address, Handicapped medical certificate or a disability card issued by the state government or union territory and Identity certificate with a photo of the applicant on a letterhead issued by a gazetted officer or a tehsildar

Points to remember while updating name in Aadhaar

Keep these points in mind when updating your name in Aadhaar after marriage.

- You need to provide your correct name when you make an application. Do not write the name that is currently there on your Aadhaar card.

- The update request will have to be supported by proof which could be the marriage certificate or one of the documents mentioned above.

- The process will take about 90 days. Once the officials have verified your details, you will be able to download your e-Aadhaar from the official website of UIDAI. Alternatively, you can go to the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre and get a soft copy of the updated Aadhaar.

- The required details should be filled in your local language or in English.

- When correcting Aadhaar details, you need to ensure that your URN is safe with you because it will help you check the status of your update.

- If your phone number is not registered with UIDAI or you do not have the registered phone number with you, you can opt for the offline method of correcting Aadhaar card.

- Ensure that all the details entered are correct and in capital letters.

- It is important to fill all the necessary information and no option should be left unattended.

- You need to ensure that you do not use any designations when writing the name of the Aadhaar holder.

- Only send those documents that are required as proof.

- You will receive the physical copy of updated Aadhaar at your registered address. If you are the applicant, you should be present at the location to receive it.

- You should self-attest photocopies of any documents that you send.

- You need to double-check any changes you have made in Aadhaar. They need to be correct so as to avoid any problems in the future.

- You can also use Aadhaar to change your name in other important documents like a passport, bank account and others.

FAQs

What fields can be updated through the Self Service Update Portal?

Citizens can update all the details mentioned in the Aadhaar card by visiting an Aadhaar enrolment centre. You can update the name, address, gender, date of birth, mobile number, email and your biometrics in Aadhaar.

Is there any criteria to be met so as to request for changes online?

If you want to change the address online, you will have to submit a scanned copy of the proof of address. If this document is not accepted by UIDAI, the request will be rejected.

Do I need to submit the request in a local language as well?

There is no issue with regard to the language you submit your update request in. You can use any language you feel comfortable with.

My mobile number is not registered with Aadhaar. What do I do now?

If your mobile number is not registered with UIDAI, you will not be able to avail of any online facilities related to Aadhaar. You will have to get your mobile number linked with Aadhaar by visiting the Aadhaar enrolment centre.

Can I correct my Aadhaar details online even if my mobile number is not registered with Aadhar card?

You need to select the option of verification using an OTP through an unregistered mobile number. This facility is only available online if you have not registered your mobile number with Aadhaar.

Can I update information related to my child?

Either one of the parents have to mention their Aadhaar details for the child. If changes have been made done in their cards, they need to get them updated in their child’s Aadhaar as well.

I need to update my child’s address in his Aadhaar. How do I go about it?

You need to get your Aadhaar updated with the new address and then furnish this Aadhaar card as a proof of address for updating the address in your child’s Aadhaar.

There is no proof of address with me. Can I still request for a change in the address for my child’s Aadhaar?

You can change the address mentioned in your child’s Aadhaar by furnishing your Aadhaar card as proof of address. There is no need for any additional proof of address for your child.

Do I need to provide my old information when I request for a change of information?

You need not provide any previous data when requesting for a change of information. You only need to mention the new data which has to be updated on your Aadhaar card. You will need to provide proof for the update.

Can I make a change in the information after I request for correction online?

After a request has been submitted online, you cannot modify it. You need to ensure correct information in the form before you submit it.

Will I receive an updated Aadhaar letter after the details are corrected?

You can download the updated e-Aadhaar from the official website of UIDAI. You can also refresh the Aadhaar details in mAadhaar app after the data has been updated.

I have changed my email ID and I need to update the same in Aadhaar. How can I do this?

You will have to visit one of the Aadhaar enrolment centres and fill up the Aadhaar correction form mentioning new email ID. You will have to pay Rs 25 for the same.

Can a request application be rejected?

Yes, the update request can be rejected if the documents validating the change are not submitted or they are not accepted by UIDAI.

What happens if my Aadhaar is suspended?